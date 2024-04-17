All Pros in Top Spin 2K25 – Listed

It’s time to brush off your tennis skills! Top Spin 2K25 is ready to hit the court, so let’s find out what former and current pros are available at launch and if there are plans to add more playable tennis stars in the future.

Recommended Videos

All Professional Tennis Players in Top Spin 2K25

Below, you’ll find lists of all the available pros in Top Spin 2K25 at launch, separated into male and female categories. With both legacy pros and current pros available, there are bound to be a few excellent players waiting for your control.

All Male Pros in Top Spin 2K25

Image by 2K Games

Here are all of the male players available in Top Spin 2K25 at launch:

Andre Agassi

Andy Murray

Ben Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz

Danil Medvedev

Frances Tiafoe

John McEnroe

Matteo Berrettini

Pete Sampras

Roger Federer

Taylor Fritz

Related: Best Defense in Madden 24

All Female Pros in Top Spin 2K25

Image by 2K Games

Here are all of the female players available in Top Spin 2K25 at launch:

Belinda Bencic

Caroline Wozniacki

Coco Gauff

Emma Raducanu

Iga Swiatek

Karolina Pliskova

Leylah Fernandez

Madison Keys

Maria Sharapova

Naomi Osaka

Paula Badosa

Serena Williams

Sloane Stephens

Steffi Graf

Will More Players Be Added to Top Spin 2K25?

Image by 2K Games

While a roster of 25 playable characters is nothing to scoff at, it’s hard to imagine not seeing more faces join the game at a later date. We have some great news for you, then! More Pros will be added with each new season of Top Spin 2K25 at no additional cost, as confirmed by Hangar 13. While details are scarce on who will be added, we can only hope to see some of the most iconic names, like Rafael Nadal, make their appearance at a later time. I’m personally hoping to see Bjorn Borg show up here.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more