SERENA WILLIAMS about to hit a return in Top Spin 2K25
All Pros in Top Spin 2K25 – Listed

Which Pro players can you control in Top Spin 2K25?
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Apr 17, 2024 07:33 am

It’s time to brush off your tennis skills! Top Spin 2K25 is ready to hit the court, so let’s find out what former and current pros are available at launch and if there are plans to add more playable tennis stars in the future.

All Professional Tennis Players in Top Spin 2K25

Below, you’ll find lists of all the available pros in Top Spin 2K25 at launch, separated into male and female categories. With both legacy pros and current pros available, there are bound to be a few excellent players waiting for your control.

All Male Pros in Top Spin 2K25

ROGER FEDERER on the court in Top Spin 2K25
Here are all of the male players available in Top Spin 2K25 at launch:

  • Andre Agassi
  • Andy Murray
  • Ben Shelton
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Danil Medvedev
  • Frances Tiafoe
  • John McEnroe
  • Matteo Berrettini
  • Pete Sampras
  • Roger Federer
  • Taylor Fritz

All Female Pros in Top Spin 2K25

IGA SWIATEK walking on the court in Top Spin 2K25
Here are all of the female players available in Top Spin 2K25 at launch:

  • Belinda Bencic
  • Caroline Wozniacki
  • Coco Gauff
  • Emma Raducanu
  • Iga Swiatek
  • Karolina Pliskova
  • Leylah Fernandez
  • Madison Keys
  • Maria Sharapova
  • Naomi Osaka
  • Paula Badosa
  • Serena Williams
  • Sloane Stephens
  • Steffi Graf

Will More Players Be Added to Top Spin 2K25?

FRANCES TIAFOE waving to the crowd in Top Spin 2K25
While a roster of 25 playable characters is nothing to scoff at, it’s hard to imagine not seeing more faces join the game at a later date. We have some great news for you, then! More Pros will be added with each new season of Top Spin 2K25 at no additional cost, as confirmed by Hangar 13. While details are scarce on who will be added, we can only hope to see some of the most iconic names, like Rafael Nadal, make their appearance at a later time. I’m personally hoping to see Bjorn Borg show up here.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

Top Spin 2K25
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.