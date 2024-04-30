The early hours of Manor Lords can feel very overwhelming, especially with so many pop-ups telling you to do this and that. With that said, here’s how to move supplies in Manor Lords.

Moving Unsheltered Supplies in Manor Lords

As you expand your settlement in Manor Lords, at some point that game will tell you to move your unsheltered supplies, or they might spoil and get destroyed by the environment. This usually happens at the start of the game, when you’re trying to move your homeless settlers into burgage plots and they leave their supplies behind.

It can also happen when your various crafting and gathering stations fill up their storage.

To move your supplies, you need to build a granary or a storehouse, depending on the types of supplies you need to move. Granaries will store all food items, while storehouses will store everything else.

Once you’ve built them, make sure to click on them to assign a family to work there, and they’ll automatically start moving unsheltered supplies to the granary or storehouse, depending on the supply type. And that’s all there is to it. Just leave it to your families to get the job done.

Of course, there’s limited storage space in your granary and storehouse as well, so make sure to build a few more to help futureproof your settlement. In fact, I’d definitely recommend prioritizing these two structures at the very start of the game. You shouldn’t underestimate how quickly you’ll be able to get resources, and you don’t want to run the risk of losing them to bandits or environmental dangers down the line.

And that’s how to move supplies in Manor Lords. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get and use horses, and what emmer fertility means.

