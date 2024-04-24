How To Farm VC in Top Spin 2K25

As with most 2K sports titles, VC is a valuable currency to have in Top Spin 2K25. While it’s mainly going to be used to purchase new cosmetics, you have to look fly on the court.

How To Get VC Quickly in Top Spin 2K25

Screenshot by The Escapist

There are various ways to get plenty of VC, but the MyCareer mode is one of the easiest ways to do it quickly. Every match you participate in, whether it’s training, special events, or proper matches, will give you a small amount of VC.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can always see the amount of VC you can earn from an event by checking the Rewards window before starting a match. Just like leveling up quickly, you can also change the Difficulty that you’re playing on to get more VC, but the difference isn’t as dramatic. For example, a tournament at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami would grant me 141 VC on Normal, but 148 on Very Hard.

If you don’t skip the Training and the Special Events in favor of burning through MyCareer mode as quickly as possible, you’ll actually earn a respectable amount of VC pretty quickly. It’s one of the only game modes where you can just earn it rather than buy it. There is another option, though — buying the Premium Centre Court Pass.

Screenshot by The Escapist

As you continue playing and unlocking Tiers in the Centre Court Pass, you’ll unlock a pretty substantial amount of VC this way. Coming in at only $9.99, the seasonal Centre Court Pass is an easy recommendation. You’ll unlock Boosts, VC, and plenty of cosmetics for yourself and other Pro players.

Since VC isn’t used as much in Top Spin 2K25, you won’t need to worry about purchasing tons of it to make your player viable like other sports games. However, if there is a specific piece of gear that you’ve been looking after, you can always just buy some VC in the Pro Shop.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the Pro Shop, there is a tab where you can just purchase VC with real-world money. Thankfully, bundles in Top Spin 2K25 are rather inexpensive, so there’s a chance you may not need to spend any money to unlock items that you want. Just keep playing and grinding and you’ll be ready to gear up in no time.

Top Spin 2K25 launches on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

