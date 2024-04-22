A created character gets a trophy in Top Spin 2K25.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Level Up Fast in MyCareer Mode in Top Spin 2K25

Get ready to own the MyCareer mode in Top Spin 2K25.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 08:05 am

Leveling up your character in Top Spin 2K25 is one of the most rewarding parts of MyCareer. Let’s find out how to boost your level quickly so you can take down the pros and dominate the Leaderboards.

Recommended Videos

Fastest Ways to Level Up Your Character in Top Spin 2K25

Facing off against amateurs loses its appeal rather quickly, so finding out how to level up your character to prepare them for their pro debut is important. Follow these steps if you want to be Master ready in no time.

Pay Attention To Your Training

A look at Platinum Training options in Top Spin 2K25
Screenshot by The Escapist

While you may initially think that you want to skip some of the training in MyCareer, do yourself a favor and don’t. They’re a valuable way to not only learn more about the game and refine your skills but also give you a nice chunk of XP.

As you improve and your ranking goes up, new Trainings will be unlocked. As you proceed to make your way through all of them, you’ll reach a higher level than you could have imagined, and you’ll be ready to take on anyone that comes your way.

Watch Your Coach Requests To Level Up in Top Spin 2K25

A list of requests from the Coach in Top Spin 2K25
Screenshot by The Escapist

As you progress through MyCareer, you’ll have the ability to hire a Coach. Pay attention to their requests, because you can not only earn buffs for your character that are in play as long as they are hired, but you can also get some extra XP by completing their requests. You can review your Coach’s requests from the player menu or at the end of a match.

Related: Does Top Spin 2K25 Have Crossplay?

While these boosts aren’t going to be as large as some of the Training amounts, you can still earn a respectable amount of XP from these. The buffs, on the other hand, are worth your time and effort. You can upgrade your Coach as you level up, so don’t be afraid to hire one for your perfect playstyle.

Crank Up the Difficulty

A created character in Top Spin 2K25 returns a big hit on the court.
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to rake in some XP, one of the best ways is to increase the game’s difficulty. Sure, you’re going to need to make sure you’re up for the challenge, but it’s worth it in the end. Even the jump from Easy to Normal offers a fairly substantial increase in the amount of XP you can earn.

As you continue to progress through the game and learn more of the advanced movements, you can quickly level up your character to make them ready for Wimbledon. You’ll just need to make sure you’ve got the time to make it happen.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

Post Tag:
Top Spin 2K25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Jing Yuan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Best Jing Yuan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Jing Yuan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Alex Berry Alex Berry Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is the Centre Court Pass Worth It in Top Spin 2K25?
A custom character waits for their introduction before a match in Top Spin 2K25.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is the Centre Court Pass Worth It in Top Spin 2K25?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Best Controller Settings for Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty Controller Settings Featured
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Controller Settings for Call of Duty: Warzone
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Jing Yuan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Best Jing Yuan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Jing Yuan Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail
Alex Berry Alex Berry Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is the Centre Court Pass Worth It in Top Spin 2K25?
A custom character waits for their introduction before a match in Top Spin 2K25.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is the Centre Court Pass Worth It in Top Spin 2K25?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Best Controller Settings for Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty Controller Settings Featured
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Controller Settings for Call of Duty: Warzone
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely Apr 22, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.