How to Level Up Fast in MyCareer Mode in Top Spin 2K25

Leveling up your character in Top Spin 2K25 is one of the most rewarding parts of MyCareer. Let’s find out how to boost your level quickly so you can take down the pros and dominate the Leaderboards.

Fastest Ways to Level Up Your Character in Top Spin 2K25

Facing off against amateurs loses its appeal rather quickly, so finding out how to level up your character to prepare them for their pro debut is important. Follow these steps if you want to be Master ready in no time.

Pay Attention To Your Training

While you may initially think that you want to skip some of the training in MyCareer, do yourself a favor and don’t. They’re a valuable way to not only learn more about the game and refine your skills but also give you a nice chunk of XP.

As you improve and your ranking goes up, new Trainings will be unlocked. As you proceed to make your way through all of them, you’ll reach a higher level than you could have imagined, and you’ll be ready to take on anyone that comes your way.

Watch Your Coach Requests To Level Up in Top Spin 2K25

As you progress through MyCareer, you’ll have the ability to hire a Coach. Pay attention to their requests, because you can not only earn buffs for your character that are in play as long as they are hired, but you can also get some extra XP by completing their requests. You can review your Coach’s requests from the player menu or at the end of a match.

While these boosts aren’t going to be as large as some of the Training amounts, you can still earn a respectable amount of XP from these. The buffs, on the other hand, are worth your time and effort. You can upgrade your Coach as you level up, so don’t be afraid to hire one for your perfect playstyle.

Crank Up the Difficulty

If you’re looking to rake in some XP, one of the best ways is to increase the game’s difficulty. Sure, you’re going to need to make sure you’re up for the challenge, but it’s worth it in the end. Even the jump from Easy to Normal offers a fairly substantial increase in the amount of XP you can earn.

As you continue to progress through the game and learn more of the advanced movements, you can quickly level up your character to make them ready for Wimbledon. You’ll just need to make sure you’ve got the time to make it happen.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

