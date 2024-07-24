Type Soul Clan Tier List: All Clans Ranked from Worst to Best

Type Soul offers a surprising amount of depth for a Roblox experience, and things can get a little out of hand if you’re not in the right clan. As such, here are our picks for the best clans in Type Soul and our explanation of why they’re great.

All Clans in Type Soul – Ranked

Below, you’ll find my choices for the best clans in Type Soul, as well as what makes them land where they do. As the game continues to release patches and updates, this list may change in the future, but as of the time of this writing, this is where I believe all of these clans fall.

D-Tier Clans in Type Soul

These may be great clans to join up with when you’re first starting out in Type Soul, but as you continue on your adventure, I strongly recommend aiming for bigger and better options. You may excel during the early game, but these clans will quickly become pretty terrible.

Clan Name Character Class B Clan Quincy Louisenbairn Clan Hollow Tsunayashiro Clan Shinigami

C-Tier Clans in Type Soul

While better than D-Tier, these Type Soul clans are still going to be some of the weakest around. I would strongly suggest changing as soon as the option becomes available, as these ones are going to be more headache than they’re worth in the long haul.

Clan Name Character Class Du Clan Quincy Odelschwanck Clan Hollow Shutara Clan Shinigami

B-Tier Clans in Type Soul

Now we’re starting to cook. These Type Soul clans could be ones that you stick with for quite some time, but we would still recommend aiming for one of the better options overall. Still, if you’re stuck with one of these clans for a long period, you can at least stay competitive.

Clan Name Character Class Le Vaar Clan Quincy Starrk Clan Hollow Zaraki Clan Shinigami Hyosube Clan Shinigami

A-Tier Clans in Type Soul

If you’re lucky enough to get an A-Tier clan in Type Soul, you likely won’t need to worry about getting into another class. These are some of the finest combatants available in the game, so prepare yourself to aim for these clans.

Clan Name Character Class Valkyrie Clan Quincy Cifer Clan Hollow Kurosaki Clan Shinigami

S-Tier Clans in Type Soul

The best of the best. As mentioned above, patches and updates can change this list at any time, but these are the Type Soul clans that I view to be the most powerful. If you’re lucky enough to get these, you’re set.

Clan Name Character Class Parnkgjas Clan Quincy Jaegerjaquez Clan Hollow Yamamoto Clan Shinigami

How To Change Clan in Type Soul

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re hoping to try your luck and get into a better clan, you’ll first need to bring up the Dev Purchases menu, which is done by pressing the N key on your keyboard. Inside, you’ll need to hit the Next button until you come across an option for Dev Products, where you can purchase a 5x Clan Reroll. If you don’t want to spend any Robux, make sure that you’re checking out our Type Soul Codes page, where you can get some rerolls for free.

Roblox is available to play now.

