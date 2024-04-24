How To Use Boosts in Top Spin 2K25

Congrats, you’ve unlocked an XP Boost or VC Boost in Top Spin 2K25. These can help you level up quickly, or get even more VC — as long as you know how to actually activate them.

Recommended Videos

How To Activate Boosts in Top Spin 2K25

Screenshot by The Escapist

After unlocking boosts through gameplay, pre-order bonuses, or by purchasing them through Pro Shop, you’ll need to activate them. To do this, open up the Court Comms menu by pressing either the Menu Button on Xbox or pressing in the TouchPad on PlayStation. Doing this will open up a new screen, which starts on the MyCAREER option. Press either L2/LT or R2/RT to navigate through the available menus and go to Boosts.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the Boosts Menu, you’ll see all of your available Boosts. You can select from two categories: XP or VC. Each Boost lasts for a Match, so you’ll need to repeat this process if you’re hoping to continue earning additional XP or VC after completing matches.

Related: Does Top Spin 2K25 Have Crossplay?

Press and hold the Action button displayed on the screen to activate these Boosts, and then select the match you’re hoping to play. You can also do this during a longer set, such as Wimbledon, so you can earn more XP throughout the entire tournament rather than in just one match.

If you’ve purchased the Premium Centre Court Pass, you’ll also earn various Boosts that you can use in Top Spin 2K25. Whether you’re just hoping to breeze through the MyCareer option or you want to make sure that you’re ready for the online modes, using Boosts is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you’re pro-ready.

Top Spin 2K25 launches on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more