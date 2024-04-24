A custom character returns a hit in Top Spin 2K25
How To Use Boosts in Top Spin 2K25

Find out how to use all those Boosts you've unlocked.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Apr 24, 2024

Congrats, you’ve unlocked an XP Boost or VC Boost in Top Spin 2K25. These can help you level up quickly, or get even more VC — as long as you know how to actually activate them.

How To Activate Boosts in Top Spin 2K25

A look at the MyCareer Menu of Top Spin 2K25, with a red arrow pointing to the top right of the screen
After unlocking boosts through gameplay, pre-order bonuses, or by purchasing them through Pro Shop, you’ll need to activate them. To do this, open up the Court Comms menu by pressing either the Menu Button on Xbox or pressing in the TouchPad on PlayStation. Doing this will open up a new screen, which starts on the MyCAREER option. Press either L2/LT or R2/RT to navigate through the available menus and go to Boosts.

A look at the Court Comms menu, with the Boosts option selected in Top Spin 2K25
In the Boosts Menu, you’ll see all of your available Boosts. You can select from two categories: XP or VC. Each Boost lasts for a Match, so you’ll need to repeat this process if you’re hoping to continue earning additional XP or VC after completing matches.

Press and hold the Action button displayed on the screen to activate these Boosts, and then select the match you’re hoping to play. You can also do this during a longer set, such as Wimbledon, so you can earn more XP throughout the entire tournament rather than in just one match.

If you’ve purchased the Premium Centre Court Pass, you’ll also earn various Boosts that you can use in Top Spin 2K25. Whether you’re just hoping to breeze through the MyCareer option or you want to make sure that you’re ready for the online modes, using Boosts is one of the easiest ways to ensure that you’re pro-ready.

Top Spin 2K25 launches on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

