When Is Natlan Coming Out in Genshin Impact? Answered

The next Genshin Impact region is almost here, with Natlan coming very soon, and we should be getting more extensive info on the region in just a few days. But when is Natlan actually coming out in Genshin Impact?

When Is Natlan Coming to Genshin Impact?

The Natlan region will be arriving to Genshin Impact on Version 5.0, and is scheduled to be released on August 27th, 2024. This bigger-than-usual update will hit the game as soon as version 4.8 is over. The Pyro region has been teased for the game for a good while by now, with many events, NPCs and items slowly referencing it, and we also got tons of multimedia promos for its areas and characters, with a good portion of the main cast revealed via teasers and trailers.

Natlan will be the fourth major region to be introduced to Genshin Impact. Regions have traditionally introduced characters with new mechanics, as well as radically changing the open-world exploration in the upcoming areas with new types of puzzles, enemies, and, of course, thousands of items to farm for if you want to level up the newcomers.

More information on the region will be made available on the 5.0 Version Special Program Livestream, announced way ahead of time to be broadcast on August 16th, 2024. This one hour and thirty minute special will feature tons of exclusive info about the region, which will hit live servers just a few days later. You can watch it through the Genshin Impact official Twitch channel or the YouTube channel, whichever you prefer.

Image via Hoyoverse

And since Hoyoverse loves to surprise players whenever there’s a big update on their games, we can look forward to more unexpected announcements regarding the game’s future updates. Things like new game modes (such as the Imaginarium Theater) or the return of the Chronicled Wish banners would be highly appreciated, so let’s hope for the best here.

Genshin Impact is available to play now.

