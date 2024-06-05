When is Imaginarium Theater Coming to Genshin Impact?

Announced during the latest Special Livestream, the Imaginary Theater is a new game mode for Genshin Impact that is arriving during the 4.7 update. When exactly is it coming? It’s time to find out exactly when you should expect this new mode to drop.

Recommended Videos

The Imaginary Theater opens its doors on July 1, 2024. Instead of being available right from the start of the newest update, players will have to wait a while before this new game mode starts, as its reward structure relies directly on the other existent endgame content, the everlasting Spiral Abyss.

As of 4.7, both the Abyss and the Theater work as a seasonal challenge with refreshing rewards after a whole month’s period, encouraging players to engage with both of them for maximum gains. The Abyss also had its Primogem rewards increased to reflect this, but as there was already an ongoing Spiral Abyss rotation active when the update rolled out, they couldn’t make the change. Otherwise, players who had already completed it would be left with fewer rewards than those who waited.

Image via Hoyoverse

Related: All New Achievements in Genshin Impact 4.7 Version

From June 16th onward, the Spiral Abyss will offer a total of 800 Primogems per rotation, lasting for a whole month. The theater debuts as a game mode 15 days later, giving out extra rewards for those who manage to fully complete it. The structure is very similar to Honkai: Star Rail’s multiple endgame modes, each lasting long before a new rotation starts in the following month.

Imaginarium Theater’s new rotations will arrive on the 1st of each month, so the second season should be here on August 1, given that no plans have changed. Not only do you have plenty of time to prepare your characters for the new challenges in this colder update, but you can also chill out a bit more about clearing the Abyss before it resets. Nothing’s worse than rushing hard content for rewards.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy