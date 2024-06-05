Genshin Impact 4.7 Version artwork
All New Achievements in Genshin Impact 4.7 Version

A whole new mode of achievements ahead
With one more update ahead of us before we can visit a new region, Genshin Impact still has some ground to cover for its Fontaine era, with its latest 4.7 patch being filled with new achievements related to the Imaginarium Theater game mode, a new endgame challenge for players.

All Genshin Impact 4.7 Achievements Listed

There are 14 new achievements in the 4.7 update of Genshin Impact. Although this is a lower amount than usual, it makes sense considering this is intentionally made as a lower-scale update, giving players some downtime while the next region is in the making. Most of the new achievements are directly tied to the new game mode, and some of them only require higher numbers for unlocking.

Imaginarium Theater: The First Folio

These are all achievements related to this new game mode and include basic progression goals, such as completing stages for the first time, using your friend’s characters or completing performances by using specific setups.

Achievement NameDescription
Revue SynchronicityComplete an entire performance in the Imaginarium Theater after having invited a Supporting Cast character.
Fate’s Unpredictable FavorComplete an entire performance in the Imaginarium Theater on any difficulty having selected at least 8 Mystery Cache events.
Reliable NarratorComplete an entire performance in the Imaginarium Theater on any difficulty having selected at least 8 Wondrous Boon events.
More Than Pearls and GoldObtain a total of 3/6/9 Toy Medals.
The Uses of EnchantmentLearn 3 total Thespian Tricks from Wolfy’s Thespian Trove.
Opening NightComplete Act 3/6/8 in the Imaginarium Theater on any difficulty.

Wonders of the World

The regular category for most of the achievements in the game. The new story-related trophies are found here, so completing all relevant story quests should be enough for them.

Achievement NameDescription
The Town Where Only I Am MissingInvestigate “someone who only exists in people’s memories.”
Long-Awaited MomentWithout your knowledge, Dainsleif crossed swords with your sibling…
The Proof of ExistenceEnter Caribert’s “realm of consciousness.”
Bedtime StoryComplete “Bedtime Story.”

Yeah, this is a very modest update in comparison to others, so take this while to complete all other side objectives you’ve left hanging for a while now, as there is always something you might’ve missed hidden somewhere. Maybe you still have some content from the previous version to complete, so now’s the perfect time for that.

