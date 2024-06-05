All New Achievements in Genshin Impact 4.7 Version

With one more update ahead of us before we can visit a new region, Genshin Impact still has some ground to cover for its Fontaine era, with its latest 4.7 patch being filled with new achievements related to the Imaginarium Theater game mode, a new endgame challenge for players.

Recommended Videos

All Genshin Impact 4.7 Achievements Listed

There are 14 new achievements in the 4.7 update of Genshin Impact. Although this is a lower amount than usual, it makes sense considering this is intentionally made as a lower-scale update, giving players some downtime while the next region is in the making. Most of the new achievements are directly tied to the new game mode, and some of them only require higher numbers for unlocking.

Imaginarium Theater: The First Folio

These are all achievements related to this new game mode and include basic progression goals, such as completing stages for the first time, using your friend’s characters or completing performances by using specific setups.

Achievement Name Description Revue Synchronicity Complete an entire performance in the Imaginarium Theater after having invited a Supporting Cast character. Fate’s Unpredictable Favor Complete an entire performance in the Imaginarium Theater on any difficulty having selected at least 8 Mystery Cache events. Reliable Narrator Complete an entire performance in the Imaginarium Theater on any difficulty having selected at least 8 Wondrous Boon events. More Than Pearls and Gold Obtain a total of 3/6/9 Toy Medals. The Uses of Enchantment Learn 3 total Thespian Tricks from Wolfy’s Thespian Trove. Opening Night Complete Act 3/6/8 in the Imaginarium Theater on any difficulty.

Related: All Patch Notes for Genshin Impact 4.7 Version

Wonders of the World

The regular category for most of the achievements in the game. The new story-related trophies are found here, so completing all relevant story quests should be enough for them.

Achievement Name Description The Town Where Only I Am Missing Investigate “someone who only exists in people’s memories.” Long-Awaited Moment Without your knowledge, Dainsleif crossed swords with your sibling… The Proof of Existence Enter Caribert’s “realm of consciousness.” Bedtime Story Complete “Bedtime Story.”

Yeah, this is a very modest update in comparison to others, so take this while to complete all other side objectives you’ve left hanging for a while now, as there is always something you might’ve missed hidden somewhere. Maybe you still have some content from the previous version to complete, so now’s the perfect time for that.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy