All New Achievements in Genshin Impact 4.6 Version

Beat bosses, get Primos
Published: Apr 24, 2024 01:58 pm

The final area of Fontaine has been made available in Genshin Impact 4.6 version, and we get a lot of new achievements to go along with that. Here are all of the new achievements introduced in the latest update for the game.

All Genshin Impact 4.6 Achievements Listed

There’s a total of 41 new achievements introduced in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Most of them are hidden until you get them, while others are listed as soon as you open the game. They’re found in different categories, including a few new ones introduced in this patch.

Rhapsodia in the Ancient Sea

All the achievements from exploring the new area are found here. Some other quest-related achievements from the area are found in other sections. Some of them have multiple versions requiring more challenges/chests to be discovered.

Achievement NameDescription
Mare NostrumLight up the maps of the following areas in Fontaine: Nostoi Region.
Sumphonia Sine FineLight up the maps of the following areas in Fontaine: Sea of Bygone Eras.
A Mari Usque Ad MareUnlock all Teleport Waypoints in the Nostoi Region and the Sea of Bygone Eras in Fontaine.
Sanctuary Pilgrim: Rhapsodia in the Ancient SeaUnlock all the Shrines of Depths in the Nostoi Region and the Sea of Bygone Eras in Fontaine.
Domus Aurea GuideFollow 6/9/12 Seelie in the Nostoi Region and Sea of Bygone Eras to their Seelie Courts.
Ancient Sea Treasure HunterOpen 30/60/120 chests in the Nostoi Region and the Sea of Bygone Eras.
Ancient Sea AdventurerComplete 6/12/24 Open World mechanism-activated Time Trial Challenges in the Nostoi Region and Sea of Bygone Eras.
Echoes of the Grand SymphonyPlay all the melodies within the Ancient Autoharmonic Music Box.
Canticles of HarmonyComplete “Canticles of Harmony.”

Challenger: Series IX

This is a new section that includes various battle-related achievements. It features bosses introduced in the Genshin Impact 4.6 version. These achievements usually involve defeating bosses in a specific, out-of-the-ordinary way.

Achievement NameDescription
Theater Fire DrillDestroy the Legatus Golem’s shield before it can lift its blade and unleash its raging, fiery shockwave.
Unmanifested Sealing HexDefeat the Hydro Tulpa after it has become enhanced from absorbing Half-Tulpa(s).
Three Days and Nights in the Belly of the Great FishEscape the belly of the beast without being hit at all by the phantasm(s) within.
“Feng Shui Assassination!”Within a single challenge, use Elemental Reactions to paralyze the Solitary Suanni while it is gathering Anemo and Hydro adeptal energy respectively.
If You’re Thirsty for Blood…Unleash 4 Scarlet Nighttides in a single battle against The Knave.
Brighter Than WhiteIn a single battle against The Knave, avoid being hit by her at all while being affected by a Bond of Life and defeat The Knave.

Wonders of the World

The general category for most achievements. Many new discoveries and secret achievements are placed here, and most of them are hidden until you complete them. Most of the time you get one of these without even trying.

Achievement NameDescription
CineasDefeat Local Legend: Cineas
Vishap Corps ScyllaUse the current that Scylla summons to reach a target point for the first time.
I Ask of Thee, Art Thou Mankind?Pick up a mysterious grimoire for the first time.
Loved by BooksUse grimoires to activate all the mysterious bookshelves in the Faded Castle.
“The Flying Outlander”Allow the lost score to once again see the light of day.
What Do You Mean, You Hid Them?Collect the four treasures that Juliano left behind.
Owner’s DutyBring Osse some fresh food.
The Tenth MuseMaster the power of the Symphony.
Odyssey on the WallComplete the stage performance in the Faded Castle.
“Go Tell the Citizens of the Capital…”“That here, obedient to our oaths, we lie eternal…”
Misteriosa Forma Del TiempoSalute the sound of the bell.
Contra MundumThe king of vishaps, sealed for millennia, awakens…
Omnes Viae Remam DucuntVisit the static “Eternal City.”
Latecoming DiadochusHis wish shall be yours to fulfill…
Farewell, MusicianDefeat Boethius
Slow HomecomingHelp Giustino return to his hometown.
“Beware of Remurians…”“…Even should they carry instruments.”
The Same Mistakes“Ranged combat is advantageous to us… Huh!?”
After the FeastReach the other side of the blood-red banquet, with the baleful moon as your witness.

While most Wonders of the World achievements feel somewhat complicated, they’re mostly obtained by simply advancing through the many quests in the area, so don’t neglect them. There are hundreds of things to do in this new Genshin Impact patch, so don’t miss out on them.

