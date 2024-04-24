The best Arlecchino teams in Genshin Impact will have you scything, slaying, and slaughtering your foes with ease. This unique Pryo DPS character is one that fans have been waiting for for a long time, so let’s get into how you can get the most out of the Father herself.

Recommended Videos

Best Arlecchino Teams in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino is a polearm-wielding Pyro unit who can infuse her attacks with fire to deal out big damage with her basic attacks. She can also float with her charged attacks if she holds them, mark enemies with her skill to steal a special kind of health from them, and heal herself with her incredible-looking burst. She’s hardcore, sure, but she can also only be healed by her own Ultimate, meaning her teams are limited in some very strange ways.

One of the biggest results of this is that there’s no point in using her with a unit that can do a lot of healing and not much else. That means Jean, Kokomi, and Yaoyao are out. However, it also means that Furina, who drains her teammates’ HP in order to boost her own damage, will make it far easier for Arlecchino to die, even if the damage output from the team might be higher for a bit. This isn’t a bad thing, though, because since her release, Furina has been the de facto best teammate for basically every DPS in the game.

So, with all of that in mind, there are two Genshin Impact teams that Arlecchino works well in as the main DPS. The first and likely strongest team includes Arlecchino, Yelan, Kazuha, and Bennet. Yelan provides a good source of off-field Hydro application for Arlecchino to vape, which is good, and both Kazuha and Bennet provide substantial buffs. While Bennet can’t heal Arlecchino, he can still buff her attack, and he can heal everyone else as well. This team can struggle if you’re not great at dodging, though, so feel free to replace Kazuha with someone like Zhongli or Thoma if you want a shield.

The second option is an overload team. This reaction got a big boost thanks to Chevreuse and requires you to only use Pyro and Electro units. You’ll want Arlecchino as your main DPS, an off-field Electro DPS like Fischl, Yae Miko, or Raiden Shogun, and then a sustainability unit like Thoma, Yangfei if she’s at least constellation 4, or Beidou. Then just add in Chevreuse, and you’ll be making explosions while cutting through hordes of enemies with ease.

And those are the best Arlecchino teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

