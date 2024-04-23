Genshin Impact Sigewinne Five Star
Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered

Another small healer in line.
Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:43 am

With Arlecchino’s release on the horizon, Genshin Impact won’t let us take a breath as even more characters are revealed, such as Sigewinne, the small Melusine we met in Fontaine. But will Sigewinne get the five star treatment in Genshin Impact?

Is Sigewinne a Five Star in Genshin Impact?

Sigewinne is one of the upcoming characters for the Genshin Impact 4.7 version, but her rarity hasn’t been revealed yet. However, everything points out to Signewinne being another five star, thanks to her prominent role during her debut. She’s confirmed to be a Hydro-Ousia character, but that info is as far as we have about her. She’s finally joining the roster despite appearing for the first time back in the 4.1 version.

Given her story role as the head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide, she’s almost certain to be a healer. This would make her the third character with that element in said role. But seeing how much the game has evolved and the ever-increasing need for big heals, this might end up being a good thing, as not everyone already has Kokomi nor has built their Barbara.

First appearance of Sigewinne in Genshin Impact
As for her weapon of choice, the pistol in her artwork suggests that she’s a Bow user. This would be a good way to make her stand out from her fellow Hydro healers (both of which use Catalysts), and it isn’t uncommon for us to see Bow healers, as Diona has been in the game ever since the 1.1 version. And just like other Fontaine characters, expect her to have some HP% scalings.

More concrete info on Sigewinne, as well as confirmation for her four or five star rarity, should be revealed in the coming weeks with the next Livestream. It should also shed some light on the two other newcomers, Sethos and Clorinde, both Electro users arriving alongside her.

And that’s whether Sigewinne is a five star in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.