Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered

With Arlecchino’s release on the horizon, Genshin Impact won’t let us take a breath as even more characters are revealed, such as Sigewinne, the small Melusine we met in Fontaine. But will Sigewinne get the five star treatment in Genshin Impact?

Recommended Videos

Is Sigewinne a Five Star in Genshin Impact?

Sigewinne is one of the upcoming characters for the Genshin Impact 4.7 version, but her rarity hasn’t been revealed yet. However, everything points out to Signewinne being another five star, thanks to her prominent role during her debut. She’s confirmed to be a Hydro-Ousia character, but that info is as far as we have about her. She’s finally joining the roster despite appearing for the first time back in the 4.1 version.

Given her story role as the head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide, she’s almost certain to be a healer. This would make her the third character with that element in said role. But seeing how much the game has evolved and the ever-increasing need for big heals, this might end up being a good thing, as not everyone already has Kokomi nor has built their Barbara.

Image via Hoyoverse

Related: All Arlecchino Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

As for her weapon of choice, the pistol in her artwork suggests that she’s a Bow user. This would be a good way to make her stand out from her fellow Hydro healers (both of which use Catalysts), and it isn’t uncommon for us to see Bow healers, as Diona has been in the game ever since the 1.1 version. And just like other Fontaine characters, expect her to have some HP% scalings.

More concrete info on Sigewinne, as well as confirmation for her four or five star rarity, should be revealed in the coming weeks with the next Livestream. It should also shed some light on the two other newcomers, Sethos and Clorinde, both Electro users arriving alongside her.

And that’s whether Sigewinne is a five star in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more