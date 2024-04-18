All Arlecchino Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

After an incredibly powerful short movie and a ton of different promotional materials, The Knave is finally coming as playable in Genshin Impact. But before Arlecchino can display her true potential, you’ll need to farm for certain ascension materials first.
All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact
As a 5-star Pyro Polearm character, Arlecchino is far from being the first in this specific role. However, she brings some unique gameplay with her scythe-like attacks that sacrifice a portion of her HP. According to the official Genshin Impact Progression Calculator, this is what you need to level up her fully.
Ascension Materials
- x168 Rainbow Rose
- x46 Fragment of a Golden Melody
- x1 Agnidus Agate Silver
- x9 Agnidus Agate Fragment
- x9 Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- x18 Recruit’s Insignia
- x30 Sergeant’s Insignia
- x36 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- x419 Hero’s Wit
- x2092530 Mora
Arlecchino shares a lot of materials with her fellow Pyro Fatui and son Lyney. They even share the Rainbow Rose specialty for their ascension. The Insignia drops can all be obtained from various Fatui enemies across the map, so use the Adventurer’s Handbook to get their locations if you haven’t enough of these with you. However, her assigned World Boss is the Statue of Marble and Brass world boss, a new addition to the 4.6 version.
Talent Materials
- x9 Teachings of Order
- x63 Guide to Order
- x114 Philosophies of Order
- x18 The Knave Weekly Boss Material
- x18 Recruit’s Insignia
- x66 Sergeant’s Insignia
- x93 Lieutenant’s Insignia
- x3 Crown of Insight
- x4957500 Mora
Related: Genshin Impact’s New Metroidvania Web Event is Scratching My Hollow Knight Silksong Itch
More Fatui-related items here, so double down on farming those. Arlecchino uses the Order books from the Rhyming Rhythm domain in Fontaine to level up her talents, as well as the new items from her own Weekly Boss, The Knave. Sometimes you are your worst enemy, I guess. As of 4.1, players no longer need to advance through Story Quests to farm for bosses, so you can challenge her boss version from the get-go.
The hardest part is, without a doubt, getting enough Roses and Talent items, as these will take you most of your time/resin to accomplish. Not to mention the artifact grind for her build which is always a struggle, but very worth it in the end.