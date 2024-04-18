All Arlecchino Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

After an incredibly powerful short movie and a ton of different promotional materials, The Knave is finally coming as playable in Genshin Impact. But before Arlecchino can display her true potential, you’ll need to farm for certain ascension materials first.

All Talent and Ascension Materials Required for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

As a 5-star Pyro Polearm character, Arlecchino is far from being the first in this specific role. However, she brings some unique gameplay with her scythe-like attacks that sacrifice a portion of her HP. According to the official Genshin Impact Progression Calculator, this is what you need to level up her fully.

Ascension Materials

x168 Rainbow Rose

x46 Fragment of a Golden Melody

x1 Agnidus Agate Silver

x9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

x9 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

x18 Recruit’s Insignia

x30 Sergeant’s Insignia

x36 Lieutenant’s Insignia

x419 Hero’s Wit

x2092530 Mora

Arlecchino shares a lot of materials with her fellow Pyro Fatui and son Lyney. They even share the Rainbow Rose specialty for their ascension. The Insignia drops can all be obtained from various Fatui enemies across the map, so use the Adventurer’s Handbook to get their locations if you haven’t enough of these with you. However, her assigned World Boss is the Statue of Marble and Brass world boss, a new addition to the 4.6 version.

Talent Materials

x9 Teachings of Order

x63 Guide to Order

x114 Philosophies of Order

x18 The Knave Weekly Boss Material

x18 Recruit’s Insignia

x66 Sergeant’s Insignia

x93 Lieutenant’s Insignia

x3 Crown of Insight

x4957500 Mora

More Fatui-related items here, so double down on farming those. Arlecchino uses the Order books from the Rhyming Rhythm domain in Fontaine to level up her talents, as well as the new items from her own Weekly Boss, The Knave. Sometimes you are your worst enemy, I guess. As of 4.1, players no longer need to advance through Story Quests to farm for bosses, so you can challenge her boss version from the get-go.

The hardest part is, without a doubt, getting enough Roses and Talent items, as these will take you most of your time/resin to accomplish. Not to mention the artifact grind for her build which is always a struggle, but very worth it in the end.

