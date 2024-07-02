All Chef’s Journey Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

If you’re itching to find out all of the rewards and milestones that you can earn during the Chef’s Journey event in Monopoly GO, you’ve stopped at the right spot. We’ll detail everything you can earn here, along with some tips to succeed during this event.

Every Chef’s Journey Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As with every event in Monopoly GO, you can expect to see a bunch of exciting rewards that you can claim by hitting the right milestones during Chef’s Journey. While you may need to hit some specific milestones to make it happen, we’re here to guide you along the way on your journey. With some help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, we’ve got a full list of everything you can earn below. In total, you’ll have the chance to claim up to 14,075 Dice, 10 sticker packs, and more prizes spread out over 41 milestones.

Chef’s Journey Level Chef’s Journey Points Chef’s Journey Milestones 1 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 40 Points 20 Dice 3 50 Points Cash 4 125 Points 75 Dice 5 55 Points Cash 6 50 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 60 Points 5-Minute Cash Boost 8 350 Points 200 Dice 9 75 Points Cash 10 90 Points Green Sticker Pack 11 100 Points Cash 12 800 Points 400 Dice 13 125 Points Orange Sticker Pack 14 175 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 15 200 Points Cash 16 1,300 Points 600 Dice 17 180 Points Cash 18 200 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 250 Points Cash 20 2,000 Points 800 Dice 21 350 Points 10-Minute High Roller 22 275 Points Cash 23 400 Points 130 Dice 24 1,000 Points Cash 25 500 Points 150 Dice 26 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 800 Points Cash 28 4,000 Points 1,400 Dice 29 900 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 30 1,000 Points Cash 31 1,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 32 2,000 Points Cash 33 8,000 Points 2,800 Dice 34 2,500 Points Cash 35 3,000 Points Pink Sticker Pack 36 3,500 Points 1,000 Dice 37 6,000 Points Cash 38 3,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 39 4,500 Points Pink Sticker Pack 40 5,000 Points Cash 41 16,000 Points 6,500 Dice, Sticker Pack

How Long Does The Chef’s Journey Event Last?

The Chef’s Journey event started on July 2, 2024, at 4:00 pm EST and will end in two days on July 4, 2024.

How To Play & Win

Since the Chef’s Journey event in Monopoly GO requires you to land on Chance Spaces, Community Chests, and Railroad Spaces, we’ve got a few ideas that you can put into motion when rolling the dice for these prizes. Due to the synergy with tournaments, I definitely recommend that you go hard during Chef’s Journey in Monopoly GO.

We strongly recommend keeping your eyes peeled on how far away you are from any of these spaces at any given time. Since five, six, and seven are the most common rolls that you will hit in Monopoly GO, we recommend cranking up the multiplier when you’re that number of spaces away. Sure, taking off Auto-Roll is never fun, but you could strike it rich if luck is on your side.

Since we’re a few days out from the most recent Partner Event, it may be time to start rolling more often. Something I’ve noticed is that players tend to burn through almost all of their dice during and immediately after those events. That means it’s going to be easier to do well in the ongoing tournament, and thus get more dice rolls you can use for the main event. Now that the dust has finally settled, I would recommend putting your best foot forward during this particular challenge.

Outside of that, make sure you’re doing you Daily Quick Wins, since they’re going to get you some easy free dice, and start trading stickers with others to complete the latest albums. Finally, you can check out our list of free dice rolls in Monopoly GO, as those will help you hit various milestones and thus win rewards during Chef’s Journey.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

