All Chef’s Journey Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

If you’re itching to find out all of the rewards and milestones that you can earn during the Chef’s Journey event in Monopoly GO, you’ve stopped at the right spot. We’ll detail everything you can earn here, along with some tips to succeed during this event.
Jump To:
Every Chef’s Journey Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
As with every event in Monopoly GO, you can expect to see a bunch of exciting rewards that you can claim by hitting the right milestones during Chef’s Journey. While you may need to hit some specific milestones to make it happen, we’re here to guide you along the way on your journey. With some help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, we’ve got a full list of everything you can earn below. In total, you’ll have the chance to claim up to 14,075 Dice, 10 sticker packs, and more prizes spread out over 41 milestones.
|Chef’s Journey Level
|Chef’s Journey Points
|Chef’s Journey Milestones
|1
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|40 Points
|20 Dice
|3
|50 Points
|Cash
|4
|125 Points
|75 Dice
|5
|55 Points
|Cash
|6
|50 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|60 Points
|5-Minute Cash Boost
|8
|350 Points
|200 Dice
|9
|75 Points
|Cash
|10
|90 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|
|11
|100 Points
|Cash
|12
|800 Points
|400 Dice
|13
|125 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|14
|175 Points
|25-Minute Mega Heist
|15
|200 Points
|Cash
|16
|1,300 Points
|600 Dice
|17
|180 Points
|Cash
|18
|200 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|250 Points
|Cash
|20
|2,000 Points
|800 Dice
|
|21
|350 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|22
|275 Points
|Cash
|23
|400 Points
|130 Dice
|24
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|25
|500 Points
|150 Dice
|26
|600 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|800 Points
|Cash
|28
|4,000 Points
|1,400 Dice
|29
|900 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|30
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|1,500 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|32
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|33
|8,000 Points
|2,800 Dice
|34
|2,500 Points
|Cash
|35
|3,000 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|36
|3,500 Points
|1,000 Dice
|37
|6,000 Points
|Cash
|38
|3,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|39
|4,500 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|40
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|41
|16,000 Points
|6,500 Dice, Sticker Pack
How Long Does The Chef’s Journey Event Last?
The Chef’s Journey event started on July 2, 2024, at 4:00 pm EST and will end in two days on July 4, 2024.
How To Play & Win
Since the Chef’s Journey event in Monopoly GO requires you to land on Chance Spaces, Community Chests, and Railroad Spaces, we’ve got a few ideas that you can put into motion when rolling the dice for these prizes. Due to the synergy with tournaments, I definitely recommend that you go hard during Chef’s Journey in Monopoly GO.
We strongly recommend keeping your eyes peeled on how far away you are from any of these spaces at any given time. Since five, six, and seven are the most common rolls that you will hit in Monopoly GO, we recommend cranking up the multiplier when you’re that number of spaces away. Sure, taking off Auto-Roll is never fun, but you could strike it rich if luck is on your side.
Since we’re a few days out from the most recent Partner Event, it may be time to start rolling more often. Something I’ve noticed is that players tend to burn through almost all of their dice during and immediately after those events. That means it’s going to be easier to do well in the ongoing tournament, and thus get more dice rolls you can use for the main event. Now that the dust has finally settled, I would recommend putting your best foot forward during this particular challenge.
Outside of that, make sure you’re doing you Daily Quick Wins, since they’re going to get you some easy free dice, and start trading stickers with others to complete the latest albums. Finally, you can check out our list of free dice rolls in Monopoly GO, as those will help you hit various milestones and thus win rewards during Chef’s Journey.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.