An image showcasing the latest Monopoly GO event, with the Chef's Journey logo on top of a blurred background, as part of an article on all the rewards and milestones you can get during the event.
All Chef’s Journey Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

I just hope Gordon Ramsey isn't participating in this event.
Published: Jul 2, 2024 03:55 pm

If you’re itching to find out all of the rewards and milestones that you can earn during the Chef’s Journey event in Monopoly GO, you’ve stopped at the right spot. We’ll detail everything you can earn here, along with some tips to succeed during this event.

Jump To:

Every Chef’s Journey Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

As with every event in Monopoly GO, you can expect to see a bunch of exciting rewards that you can claim by hitting the right milestones during Chef’s Journey. While you may need to hit some specific milestones to make it happen, we’re here to guide you along the way on your journey. With some help from the Monopoly GO Wiki, we’ve got a full list of everything you can earn below. In total, you’ll have the chance to claim up to 14,075 Dice, 10 sticker packs, and more prizes spread out over 41 milestones.

Chef’s Journey LevelChef’s Journey PointsChef’s Journey Milestones
125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
240 Points20 Dice
350 PointsCash
4125 Points75 Dice
555 PointsCash
650 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
760 Points5-Minute Cash Boost
8350 Points200 Dice
975 PointsCash
1090 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
11100 PointsCash
12800 Points400 Dice
13125 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
14175 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
15200 PointsCash
161,300 Points600 Dice
17180 PointsCash
18200 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19250 PointsCash
202,000 Points800 Dice
21350 Points10-Minute High Roller
22275 PointsCash
23400 Points130 Dice
241,000 PointsCash
25500 Points150 Dice
26600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
27800 PointsCash
284,000 Points1,400 Dice
29900 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
301,000 PointsCash
311,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
322,000 PointsCash
338,000 Points2,800 Dice
342,500 PointsCash
353,000 PointsPink Sticker Pack
363,500 Points1,000 Dice
376,000 PointsCash
383,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
394,500 PointsPink Sticker Pack
405,000 PointsCash
4116,000 Points6,500 Dice, Sticker Pack

How Long Does The Chef’s Journey Event Last?

The Chef’s Journey event started on July 2, 2024, at 4:00 pm EST and will end in two days on July 4, 2024.

How To Play & Win

Since the Chef’s Journey event in Monopoly GO requires you to land on Chance Spaces, Community Chests, and Railroad Spaces, we’ve got a few ideas that you can put into motion when rolling the dice for these prizes. Due to the synergy with tournaments, I definitely recommend that you go hard during Chef’s Journey in Monopoly GO.

We strongly recommend keeping your eyes peeled on how far away you are from any of these spaces at any given time. Since five, six, and seven are the most common rolls that you will hit in Monopoly GO, we recommend cranking up the multiplier when you’re that number of spaces away. Sure, taking off Auto-Roll is never fun, but you could strike it rich if luck is on your side.

Since we’re a few days out from the most recent Partner Event, it may be time to start rolling more often. Something I’ve noticed is that players tend to burn through almost all of their dice during and immediately after those events. That means it’s going to be easier to do well in the ongoing tournament, and thus get more dice rolls you can use for the main event. Now that the dust has finally settled, I would recommend putting your best foot forward during this particular challenge.

Outside of that, make sure you’re doing you Daily Quick Wins, since they’re going to get you some easy free dice, and start trading stickers with others to complete the latest albums. Finally, you can check out our list of free dice rolls in Monopoly GO, as those will help you hit various milestones and thus win rewards during Chef’s Journey.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

