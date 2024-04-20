All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

Earning big rewards is the primary goal in Monopoly GO, and doing so takes more than just going around the board. By leveling up Net Worth, players can access and improve special abilities, and each one is critical to earning cash.

How To Increase Net Worth In Monopoly GO

To increase Net Worth in Monopoly GO, players must earn Net Worth points by upgrading landmarks. This costs money, which is earned by spending dice rolls to go around the board. Players looking to stockpile dice rolls can check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest free codes. This is a great way to save up for those new Net Worth abilities.

Additionally, we would recommend not sitting on or trying to “save” cash, as other players can steal your savings via Hiests and Shutdowns. To make the most of your money, invest in landmark upgrades as soon as they become available.

Net Worth Upgrades List – All Abilities In Monopoly GO

There are 18 abilities on the Net Worth upgrade list in Monopoly GO. Some are simply unlocked early in gameplay and never move, while others upgrade as Net Worth increases for more potent use. Below is every upgrade ability in Monopoly GO and how it works.

Auto Roll – allows players to roll without tapping. (No upgrades after unlocking)

– allows players to roll without tapping. (No upgrades after unlocking) Albums – This is the Sticker Challenge album for ongoing sticker events. (No upgrades after unlocking)

– This is the Sticker Challenge album for ongoing sticker events. (No upgrades after unlocking) Daily Treats – These are the daily log-in bonus rewards. (No upgrades after unlocking)

– These are the daily log-in bonus rewards. (No upgrades after unlocking) Quick Wins – Daily challenges perfect for grinding dice rolls and sticker packs. (No upgrades after unlocking)

– Daily challenges perfect for grinding dice rolls and sticker packs. (No upgrades after unlocking) Stickers For Rewards Orange – Allows players to exchange 250 stickers for an orange rewards vault. (No upgrades after unlocking)

– Allows players to exchange 250 stickers for an orange rewards vault. (No upgrades after unlocking) Rent Targets – This is the multiplier for collecting rent. It can be upgraded for times, for a maximum of x4 on rent due.

– This is the multiplier for collecting rent. It can be upgraded for times, for a maximum of x4 on rent due. Stickers for Rewards Blue – Allows players to exchange 500 stickers for blue rewards vaults.

– Allows players to exchange 500 stickers for blue rewards vaults. Stickers for Rewards Pink – Allows players to exchange 800 stickers for pink rewards vaults.

– Allows players to exchange 800 stickers for pink rewards vaults. Shields – Unlocks at 3 shields to protect against damage during Shutdowns. Upgrades twice for a total of 5 shields.

– Unlocks at 3 shields to protect against damage during Shutdowns. Upgrades twice for a total of 5 shields. Roll Regeneration – Increases the number of rolls that regen after an hour. Maximum of x10.

– Increases the number of rolls that regen after an hour. Maximum of x10. Roll Capacity – Increases the amount of base dice rolls you can regen. Maximum of x100.

– Increases the amount of base dice rolls you can regen. Maximum of x100. Properties – Increases property tile payout profits.

– Increases property tile payout profits. Shutdown – Increases shutdown payouts earned.

– Increases shutdown payouts earned. Chance Cards – Increases possible chance earnings.

– Increases possible chance earnings. Bank Heist – Increases possible earnings from all Heists.

– Increases possible earnings from all Heists. Daily Treats Increase – Increases cash earned from daily treats rewards.

– Increases cash earned from daily treats rewards. Rent – Increases earnings from landing on Rent tiles.

– Increases earnings from landing on Rent tiles. GO! Tile – Increases earnings when passing or landing on GO.

– Increases earnings when passing or landing on GO. Utilities – Increases earnings from landing on Utility tiles.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

