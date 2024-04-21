When Did Monopoly GO Come Out? Release Date & Anniversary

When it comes to mobile games, Monopoly GO has captivated audiences. The modernized take on the board game known for ruining friendships and lasting hours is now on millions of portable devices – and it’s only been out since 2023.

When Did Monopoly GO Release?

Screenshot via Escapist

Monopoly GO was first released for Android and Apple devices on April 11, 2023. This may be surprising to some players, as it has already generated billions of dollars in profit. The free-to-play game is filled with microtransactions, and players are ready to hit “buy” on dice rolls to keep playing.

Does Monopoly GO Celebrate With Anniversary Events

Yes, Monopoly GO holds anniversary events, but not like other games. Instead of free currency or log-in bonuses with larger rewards, players can participate in themed events. The game has added tokens and shields to these minigames and challenges for players to earn, but they’ll have to do it on their own dollar.

To help cut the cost of amassing dice rolls, fans can check out our free dice rolls article which updates daily with the newest codes to claim.

How Many Years Old Is Monopoly GO?

In 2024, Monopoly GO is celebrating its first birthday. The one-year-old game is currently at the top of Play Store charts, marking its popularity with players.

Is Monopoly GO Free To Play?

While it is technically free to download and start playing, those who dive into Monopoly GO will likely need to spend money on microtransactions to truly engage with the game. Monopoly GO doesn’t provide nearly enough dice rolls to compensate for the required number needed to participate in events, challenges, and minigames. This is something to consider before downloading the app.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

