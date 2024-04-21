Monopoly GO Peg-E Token robot smiling at players before the minigame
How To Get More Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO

Peg-E minigames in Monopoly GO are loaded down with prizes for players to win. However, like most minigames in the mobile game, progressing requires stacks of tokens, and these can be a particularly frustrating challenge to collect.

What Are Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO?

Peg-E Game in Monopoly GO Showing Prizes and Gameplay For Winning
Peg-E tokens are gold and red, and drop in smaller quantities than Partners tokens. They don’t usually appear as pickups on a Monopoly GO board either, which can make earning them a frustrating challenge for players.

How To Earn Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO

To get enough tokens to finish all the Peg-E minigame reward levels, players are going to need a lot of dice rolls. These can be gathered through Quick Wins, Daily Treats, or ongoing challenges, as well as through free codes. Check out our free dice rolls Monopoly GO article to get the latest codes updated daily.

Once enough dice rolls are amassed, the only thing to do is participate in the ongoing Leaderboard and Solo challenges, as the tokens are dropped as rewards for reaching milestone reward levels.

Best Way To Grind Peg-E Tokens in Monopoly GO

The best way to grind Peg-E tokens in Monopoly GO is by rolling on high modifiers during Solo and Leaderboard challenges. When players land on the correct tile at a 20-100 modifier on their rolls, they will blast through the Milestone Levels, unlocking rewards rapidly.

Additionally, players can win the tokens by playing the Peg-E minigame itself. Oftentimes there will be an active small reward on the bumpers of the machine that drop a handful of tokens. Aim at these to unlock them while trying to hit the bigger money slots at the bottom.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

