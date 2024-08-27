All Major Actors & Cast List for Mayfair Witches

With the first season of AMC’s Mayfair Witches hitting Netflix and a second season on the way, it’s a great time to get into the adaptation of Anne Rice’s book series. So, we’ve got the Mayfair Witches cast list to help you get familiar with the series.

Recommended Videos

Every Major Actor in Mayfair Witches

Image via AMC

Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding

Alexandra Daddario stars in Mayfair Witches as protagonist Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she’s also a witch. She will return to the role for Season 2 of the show, set to release on AMC in late 2025.

Daddario has previously appeared in a number of TV series and movies, including some horror cred from a three-episode run in American Horror Story. She also appeared in True Detective and played Annabeth in the Percy Jackson films.

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Tongayi Chirisa has a big job, portraying Ciprien Grieve, a character newly invented for the show. Grieve combines two characters from Rice’s books, love interest Michael Curry and scholar Aaron Lightner. The character and the actor who portrays him are expected to return for Season 2.

Chirisa brings experience from projects like iZombie and a brief appearance on American Horror Story to the role.

Jack Huston as Lasher

Jack Huston steps into the ambiguous villain role as Lasher, a shapeshifter linked to the Mayfair family. He is set to return to stir up trouble in the show’s second season.

Huston has appeared on the silver screen, with roles in films like House of Gucci and American Hustle. He also played Richard Harrow in the TV series Boardwalk Empire.

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

The patriarch of the modern Mayfair family, Cortland Mayfair, is played by Harry Hamlin. Hamlin will return to portray Cortland Mayfair in the show’s second season.

A businessman role isn’t new to Hamlin, who played Jim Cutler in Mad Men. Before that, he portrayed Aaron Echolls on Veronica Mars.

Ben Feldman as Sam Larkin aka “Lark”

Feldman is newly cast for the upcoming Season 2 of Mayfair Witches. He will play Rowan’s ex-boyfriend Sam Larkin, who is the CEO of a genetics startup.

Feldman previously played the love interest in the Hillary Duff film The Perfect Man, Michael Ginsberg in Mad Men, Ron LaFalmme in Silicon Valley, and Jonah in Superstore.

Related: All Major Actors & Cast List for Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War

Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair

Another newcomer to the Season 2 cast of Mayfair Witches, Alyssa Jirrels will play Moira Mayfair. Moira is Rowan’s mind-reading cousin who has a grudge against the family and Lasher.

Jirrels has made guest appearances on a number of TV series over the years, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and The Good Doctor. Most recently, she played Ellen Gallagher in the TV miniseries Fatal Attraction.

Hannah Alline as Suzanne

Hannah Alline plays the first Mayfair witch, Suzanne. She is expected to reprise the role for Season 2.

Prior to joining the cast of Mayfair Witches, Alline played Pretty Polly on Doom Patrol and appeared in a few films, including Cherry and Strays.

Geraldine Singer as Millie Mayfair

Another Mayfair witch, Millie, is portrayed by Geraldine Singer. While she appeared in only a handful of episodes for Season 1, Singer is set to return in Season 2.

Singer isn’t new to horror, having portrayed Philomena King in Get Out and Mrs. Garces in Lisa Frankenstein.

Dennis Boutsikaris as Albrecht

Dennis Boutsikaris plays Albrecht, a member of the secret society that keeps track of paranormal happenings in Mayfair Witches. He will return to the role for Season 2.

Boutsikaris is perhaps best known for the role of Rick Schweikart on Better Call Saul and has had many prior TV appearances on shows such as Law & Order: SVU and The Good Wife.

Olive Abercrombie as Daphne Mayfair

Rounding out the Mayfairs confirmed to return for Season 2 is Olive Abercrombie as Daphne Mayfair. She is a younger member of the family who appeared in only one episode of the first season but appears to take on a larger role in Season 2.

Abercrombie already has some horror chops with roles like Abigail from The Haunting of Hill House and Blair in Oracle.

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Mayfair Witches.

Mayfair Witches is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy