Monopoly GO Fans Resort To Desperate Measures Amid Insane Low Sticker Odds

Finishing sticker albums in Monopoly GO isn’t as easy as it looks. Despite bountiful ways to obtain sticker packs, and a rarity system that allegedly should imply how hard it will be to get certain ones, players are currently struggling – and it’s leading to insane attempts to finish collections.

Currently, players are deep in the Making Music album challenge. With 21 sets to complete, it is no small undertaking. Despite fans blowing dice rolls to earn sticker packs during weekly challenges and minigames, duplicates are raining down, and a select few cards seem impossible to get ahold of.

Monopoly GO Fans Trade Dozens of Stickers For Low-Drop Rares

Monopoly GO players in the official sticker Facebook Group are all sharing the same requests: Monopoly Tunes, Sweet Duets, Smash Hit, Happy Stroll, and The Barber of Seville among several other 4-5 star stickers. The group is designed to help connect players looking for trades, but in the frantic search for the low-drop stickers, the trades have turned into auction halls with prices so high they would make a real estate agent in Miami blush.

Players desperate for Monopoly Tunes or Sweet Duets flood posts showing a spare up for trade, with players offering up to five times the card’s star value. Fans are very literally dumping out their extra high-value stickers from sets with much higher rewards for missing numbers holding them back from finishing the Making Music challenge.

However, many agree that this isn’t a player issue, but an intentional choice on the shoulders of Scopely, Monopoly GO‘s developer. While it makes sense that the Golden, non-tradeable stickers would be difficult to come by, it doesn’t make any sense why a select few stickers in these collections would have such low drops across the entire player base. If the game was truly following the star rarity, the stickers would drop just as frequently as the others in that bracket. Instead, players are flooded with a few specific four and five-star stickers while the rest remain almost unattainable.

It is highly unlikely that Scopely will do anything to fix this problem, but players may want to think carefully before handing over stacks of stickers in trade groups.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

