All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album

A new Sticker event has come to Monopoly GO, and players have the opportunity to collect a fresh round of Sticker Collection rewards for completing sets in the Sticker Adventure. Here is everything to know about Making Music.

After the long haul to complete Monopoly Origins through the first several months of 2024, fans are likely ready for a fresh round of collections to tackle. Making Music contains nearly 2 dozen collections and piles of rewards for those who manage to find each sticker required for a set.

When Does The Making Music Sticker Adventure End?

Players will be able to participate in Monopoly GO’s Making Music Sticker Adventure from March 28 at 3 PM ET through June 20, 2024. This will give fans roughly 4 months to complete the new album and join in on music-themed challenges offering milestone rewards that include Sticker Packs.

All Sticker Collections in the Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker Adventure

Players will have plenty to grab when working on the Making Music collection. The album is made up of 21 standard collections including 5 prestige sets. Below is a breakdown of every collection, all the stickers included, and their rewards.

Sticker Collection Stickers Rewards Symphony Store Melody Lane

Big Piano!

Tune Tour

Tubad!

Can’t Beat It

Mewsic

Off-Kilter

Gong Pals

A Natural 175 Dice Rolls

Cash Musical Memoir Got The Role

My Forte

Arpeggios

Rehearsal

Mic Check

Sew Cute

Opening Night

Spectacle!

Curtain Call 200 Dice Rolls

Cash Swingin’ Notes All That Jazz

Star Employee

Jazz It Up

A Song To Sing

Stage Dream

Solo Serenade

A Star Is Born

Meet The Band

Dream Come True Emote

225 Dice Rolls

Cash Ludwig Van Monopoly Baby Ludwig

Young Promise

#1 Fan

Fur Elise

Clair de Lune

Symphony

Resilience

Splendid!

Mr Maestro 250 Dice Rolls

Cash Musical Bonds Melodic Legacy

Carpool!

Bonfire Tunes

Cool Kids

Proud Mom

Mixtape

National Notes

Sacred Music

First Dance 250 Dice Rolls

Cash World Music Norse Rhythm

Mexico Lindo

Musical Chord

Sitar Song

Play Together

Ocarina of Mogul

Edo Music

Ukelele Paradise

Chime Bells 300 Dice Rolls

Cash Boy Band Studio Sesh

Press Fun

New Drop

Cover Boys

Tycoon Stars

Talk Show

Jam Packed

Show Time! Shield

325 Dice Rolls

Cash Crescendo Academy Notes Avenue

Clean Routine!

Flute Magic

High Notes

Sharp!

Detache

Robotic!

Don’t Fret

Drumroll 350 Dice Rolls

Cash Karaoke Night Stage Fright

Best Spot

The KJ

Sing It Out

Invested

Gentle Nudge

Set The Stage

Karaoke Dokey

Sweet Duets 400 Dice Rolls

Cash Country Roads Hay Girl

Saddle Up!

Pickin’ Girl

Steeled Lips

Country Call

Another Coin

Solid Design

Honky-Tonk

Western Star 500 Dice Rolls

Cash Mr Mozart Oh, Sheet!

Fiddelity

Regal Concert

Bella Italia

Inspiration

Ingenious Work

Vibrato!

The Magic Flute

Making History 600 Dice Rolls

Cash Pop Princess Jitters

It Girl!

Video Hit

Starry-Eyed

Lip-Sync

Ms Fever

Paparazzi

Devoted Fans

All In! (Gold) 700 Dice Rolls Music Festival Tycoon Festival

Selfie!

Rock On

Mosh Pit

To GO!

Glamping

Inkredible

Merch It (Gold)

Monopoly Tunes Board Token

800 Dice Rolls

Cash Spin City Vinyland

Treasure Hunt

For The Record

Crate Digger

Special Request

Stereo-Types

Rare Find (Gold)

Smash Hit

Happy Stroll 900 Dice Rolls

Cash Everyday Tines Got Served!

Pan-Tastic!

Melody Blowing

Crystal Clear

Sweet Rhythm

Matching Songs

Shake It! (Gold)

Washboard Tunes

Flutiful! 1,000 Dice Rolls

Cash K-Pop Idols Trainees

Aegyo Merch

Omo!

The Debut!

Going Viral

Big Gig

We Did It! (Gold)

Bias Wrecker

True Idols 1,200 Dice Rolls

Cash Wild Melodies Instrument Bliss

Triple Fret

Nose Notes

Hurdy Gurdy

Theremin

Kalimba (Gold)

Glass Harmonica

Melodic Haul

New Hobby (Gold) 1,400 Dice Rolls

Cash Disco Time 70s Vibe

So Fab!

Casanova

Don’t Wait Up

Cool Wagon

Funky Music (Gold)

Groove On

Tycoon Hustle

Boogie Down (Gold) 1,600 Dice Rolls

Cash Rockstar Dreams The Business

Pure Boredom

Tantalizing

One Day

Broom Rock (Gold)

Daydreams (Gold)

The Best Gift

Great Pick (Gold)

Rockstar! (Gold) 1,800 Dice Rolls

Cash Hip Hop Breakdance

Set Practice

Hold On!

The Crew

The Movies (Gold)

Beatboxer

Bucket Drums

Call-Out (Gold)

Clean Win! (Gold) 2,000 Dice Rolls

Cash Bel Canto Theater M

Orchestra

Overture

La Traviata (Gold)

Madama Butterfly (Gold)

La Boheme

The Barber of Seville

Royal Box (Gold)

Ovazione (Gold) 2,200 Dice Rolls

Cash

All Completion Rewards For The Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker Adventure

For those who complete every collection in the Making Music Sticker Adventure, they will receive 15,00 Dice Rolls, Cash, and a Disco Mr. M token.

Players who finish the entire Makes Music sticker collection twice will earn 20,000 Dice Rolls, Cash, and a Golden Disco Token.

For those brave enough to complete the collection three times, they will receive 30,000 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Special Collection Rewards for the Monopoly Go Making Music Sticker Adventure

In addition to the top prizes, and smaller rewards for finishing collections, players can also obtain the following special prizes as informed by the Monopoly Wiki:

Swingin’ Notes – Jazz Singer Lizzie Emote

– Jazz Singer Lizzie Emote Boy Band – Vintage Turntable Shield

– Vintage Turntable Shield Music Festival – Rockstar Mr. M Token

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get a good supply of dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to do Daily Wins, participate in events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

