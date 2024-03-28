All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album

A new Sticker event has come to Monopoly GO, and players have the opportunity to collect a fresh round of Sticker Collection rewards for completing sets in the Sticker Adventure. Here is everything to know about Making Music.
After the long haul to complete Monopoly Origins through the first several months of 2024, fans are likely ready for a fresh round of collections to tackle. Making Music contains nearly 2 dozen collections and piles of rewards for those who manage to find each sticker required for a set.
Table of contents
- When Does The Making Music Sticker Adventure End?
- All Sticker Collections in the Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker Adventure
- All Completion Rewards For The Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker Adventure
- Special Collection Rewards for the Monopoly Go Making Music Sticker Adventure
- How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
When Does The Making Music Sticker Adventure End?
Players will be able to participate in Monopoly GO’s Making Music Sticker Adventure from March 28 at 3 PM ET through June 20, 2024. This will give fans roughly 4 months to complete the new album and join in on music-themed challenges offering milestone rewards that include Sticker Packs.
All Sticker Collections in the Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker Adventure
Players will have plenty to grab when working on the Making Music collection. The album is made up of 21 standard collections including 5 prestige sets. Below is a breakdown of every collection, all the stickers included, and their rewards.
|Sticker Collection
|Stickers
|Rewards
|Symphony Store
|Melody Lane
Big Piano!
Tune Tour
Tubad!
Can’t Beat It
Mewsic
Off-Kilter
Gong Pals
A Natural
|175 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Musical Memoir
|Got The Role
My Forte
Arpeggios
Rehearsal
Mic Check
Sew Cute
Opening Night
Spectacle!
Curtain Call
|200 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Swingin’ Notes
|All That Jazz
Star Employee
Jazz It Up
A Song To Sing
Stage Dream
Solo Serenade
A Star Is Born
Meet The Band
Dream Come True
|Emote
225 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Ludwig Van Monopoly
|Baby Ludwig
Young Promise
#1 Fan
Fur Elise
Clair de Lune
Symphony
Resilience
Splendid!
Mr Maestro
|250 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Musical Bonds
|Melodic Legacy
Carpool!
Bonfire Tunes
Cool Kids
Proud Mom
Mixtape
National Notes
Sacred Music
First Dance
|250 Dice Rolls
Cash
|World Music
|Norse Rhythm
Mexico Lindo
Musical Chord
Sitar Song
Play Together
Ocarina of Mogul
Edo Music
Ukelele Paradise
Chime Bells
|300 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Boy Band
|Studio Sesh
Press Fun
New Drop
Cover Boys
Tycoon Stars
Talk Show
Jam Packed
Show Time!
|Shield
325 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Crescendo Academy
|Notes Avenue
Clean Routine!
Flute Magic
High Notes
Sharp!
Detache
Robotic!
Don’t Fret
Drumroll
|350 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Karaoke Night
|Stage Fright
Best Spot
The KJ
Sing It Out
Invested
Gentle Nudge
Set The Stage
Karaoke Dokey
Sweet Duets
|400 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Country Roads
|Hay Girl
Saddle Up!
Pickin’ Girl
Steeled Lips
Country Call
Another Coin
Solid Design
Honky-Tonk
Western Star
|500 Dice Rolls
Cash
|
|Mr Mozart
|Oh, Sheet!
Fiddelity
Regal Concert
Bella Italia
Inspiration
Ingenious Work
Vibrato!
The Magic Flute
Making History
|600 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Pop Princess
|Jitters
It Girl!
Video Hit
Starry-Eyed
Lip-Sync
Ms Fever
Paparazzi
Devoted Fans
All In! (Gold)
|700 Dice Rolls
|Music Festival
|Tycoon Festival
Selfie!
Rock On
Mosh Pit
To GO!
Glamping
Inkredible
Merch It (Gold)
Monopoly Tunes
|Board Token
800 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Spin City
|Vinyland
Treasure Hunt
For The Record
Crate Digger
Special Request
Stereo-Types
Rare Find (Gold)
Smash Hit
Happy Stroll
|900 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Everyday Tines
|Got Served!
Pan-Tastic!
Melody Blowing
Crystal Clear
Sweet Rhythm
Matching Songs
Shake It! (Gold)
Washboard Tunes
Flutiful!
|1,000 Dice Rolls
Cash
|K-Pop Idols
|Trainees
Aegyo Merch
Omo!
The Debut!
Going Viral
Big Gig
We Did It! (Gold)
Bias Wrecker
True Idols
|1,200 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Wild Melodies
|Instrument Bliss
Triple Fret
Nose Notes
Hurdy Gurdy
Theremin
Kalimba (Gold)
Glass Harmonica
Melodic Haul
New Hobby (Gold)
|1,400 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Disco Time
|70s Vibe
So Fab!
Casanova
Don’t Wait Up
Cool Wagon
Funky Music (Gold)
Groove On
Tycoon Hustle
Boogie Down (Gold)
|1,600 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Rockstar Dreams
|The Business
Pure Boredom
Tantalizing
One Day
Broom Rock (Gold)
Daydreams (Gold)
The Best Gift
Great Pick (Gold)
Rockstar! (Gold)
|1,800 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Hip Hop
|Breakdance
Set Practice
Hold On!
The Crew
The Movies (Gold)
Beatboxer
Bucket Drums
Call-Out (Gold)
Clean Win! (Gold)
|2,000 Dice Rolls
Cash
|Bel Canto
|Theater M
Orchestra
Overture
La Traviata (Gold)
Madama Butterfly (Gold)
La Boheme
The Barber of Seville
Royal Box (Gold)
Ovazione (Gold)
|2,200 Dice Rolls
Cash
All Completion Rewards For The Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker Adventure
For those who complete every collection in the Making Music Sticker Adventure, they will receive 15,00 Dice Rolls, Cash, and a Disco Mr. M token.
Players who finish the entire Makes Music sticker collection twice will earn 20,000 Dice Rolls, Cash, and a Golden Disco Token.
For those brave enough to complete the collection three times, they will receive 30,000 Dice Rolls and Cash.
Related: Is Monopoly GO Down, Having Server Issues, or Other Problems?
Special Collection Rewards for the Monopoly Go Making Music Sticker Adventure
In addition to the top prizes, and smaller rewards for finishing collections, players can also obtain the following special prizes as informed by the Monopoly Wiki:
- Swingin’ Notes – Jazz Singer Lizzie Emote
- Boy Band – Vintage Turntable Shield
- Music Festival – Rockstar Mr. M Token
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get a good supply of dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to do Daily Wins, participate in events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.