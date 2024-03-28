Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 03:35 pm
Making Music Banner Monopoly GO
Screenshot via Escapist

A new Sticker event has come to Monopoly GO, and players have the opportunity to collect a fresh round of Sticker Collection rewards for completing sets in the Sticker Adventure. Here is everything to know about Making Music.

Recommended Videos

After the long haul to complete Monopoly Origins through the first several months of 2024, fans are likely ready for a fresh round of collections to tackle. Making Music contains nearly 2 dozen collections and piles of rewards for those who manage to find each sticker required for a set.

Table of contents

When Does The Making Music Sticker Adventure End?

Monopoly GO Making Music Collections
Screenshot via Escapist

Players will be able to participate in Monopoly GO’s Making Music Sticker Adventure from March 28 at 3 PM ET through June 20, 2024. This will give fans roughly 4 months to complete the new album and join in on music-themed challenges offering milestone rewards that include Sticker Packs.

All Sticker Collections in the Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker Adventure

Players will have plenty to grab when working on the Making Music collection. The album is made up of 21 standard collections including 5 prestige sets. Below is a breakdown of every collection, all the stickers included, and their rewards.

Sticker CollectionStickersRewards
Symphony StoreMelody Lane
Big Piano!
Tune Tour
Tubad!
Can’t Beat It
Mewsic
Off-Kilter
Gong Pals
A Natural		175 Dice Rolls
Cash
Musical MemoirGot The Role
My Forte
Arpeggios
Rehearsal
Mic Check
Sew Cute
Opening Night
Spectacle!
Curtain Call		200 Dice Rolls
Cash
Swingin’ NotesAll That Jazz
Star Employee
Jazz It Up
A Song To Sing
Stage Dream
Solo Serenade
A Star Is Born
Meet The Band
Dream Come True		Emote
225 Dice Rolls
Cash
Ludwig Van MonopolyBaby Ludwig
Young Promise
#1 Fan
Fur Elise
Clair de Lune
Symphony
Resilience
Splendid!
Mr Maestro		250 Dice Rolls
Cash
Musical BondsMelodic Legacy
Carpool!
Bonfire Tunes
Cool Kids
Proud Mom
Mixtape
National Notes
Sacred Music
First Dance		250 Dice Rolls
Cash
World MusicNorse Rhythm
Mexico Lindo
Musical Chord
Sitar Song
Play Together
Ocarina of Mogul
Edo Music
Ukelele Paradise
Chime Bells		300 Dice Rolls
Cash
Boy BandStudio Sesh
Press Fun
New Drop
Cover Boys
Tycoon Stars
Talk Show
Jam Packed
Show Time!		Shield
325 Dice Rolls
Cash
Crescendo AcademyNotes Avenue
Clean Routine!
Flute Magic
High Notes
Sharp!
Detache
Robotic!
Don’t Fret
Drumroll		350 Dice Rolls
Cash
Karaoke NightStage Fright
Best Spot
The KJ
Sing It Out
Invested
Gentle Nudge
Set The Stage
Karaoke Dokey
Sweet Duets		400 Dice Rolls
Cash
Country RoadsHay Girl
Saddle Up!
Pickin’ Girl
Steeled Lips
Country Call
Another Coin
Solid Design
Honky-Tonk
Western Star		500 Dice Rolls
Cash
Mr MozartOh, Sheet!
Fiddelity
Regal Concert
Bella Italia
Inspiration
Ingenious Work
Vibrato!
The Magic Flute
Making History		600 Dice Rolls
Cash
Pop PrincessJitters
It Girl!
Video Hit
Starry-Eyed
Lip-Sync
Ms Fever
Paparazzi
Devoted Fans
All In! (Gold)		700 Dice Rolls
Music FestivalTycoon Festival
Selfie!
Rock On
Mosh Pit
To GO!
Glamping
Inkredible
Merch It (Gold)
Monopoly Tunes		Board Token
800 Dice Rolls
Cash
Spin CityVinyland
Treasure Hunt
For The Record
Crate Digger
Special Request
Stereo-Types
Rare Find (Gold)
Smash Hit
Happy Stroll		900 Dice Rolls
Cash
Everyday TinesGot Served!
Pan-Tastic!
Melody Blowing
Crystal Clear
Sweet Rhythm
Matching Songs
Shake It! (Gold)
Washboard Tunes
Flutiful!		1,000 Dice Rolls
Cash
K-Pop IdolsTrainees
Aegyo Merch
Omo!
The Debut!
Going Viral
Big Gig
We Did It! (Gold)
Bias Wrecker
True Idols		1,200 Dice Rolls
Cash
Wild MelodiesInstrument Bliss
Triple Fret
Nose Notes
Hurdy Gurdy
Theremin
Kalimba (Gold)
Glass Harmonica
Melodic Haul
New Hobby (Gold)		1,400 Dice Rolls
Cash
Disco Time70s Vibe
So Fab!
Casanova
Don’t Wait Up
Cool Wagon
Funky Music (Gold)
Groove On
Tycoon Hustle
Boogie Down (Gold)		1,600 Dice Rolls
Cash
Rockstar DreamsThe Business
Pure Boredom
Tantalizing
One Day
Broom Rock (Gold)
Daydreams (Gold)
The Best Gift
Great Pick (Gold)
Rockstar! (Gold)		1,800 Dice Rolls
Cash
Hip HopBreakdance
Set Practice
Hold On!
The Crew
The Movies (Gold)
Beatboxer
Bucket Drums
Call-Out (Gold)
Clean Win! (Gold)		2,000 Dice Rolls
Cash
Bel CantoTheater M
Orchestra
Overture
La Traviata (Gold)
Madama Butterfly (Gold)
La Boheme
The Barber of Seville
Royal Box (Gold)
Ovazione (Gold)		2,200 Dice Rolls
Cash

All Completion Rewards For The Monopoly GO Making Music Sticker Adventure

For those who complete every collection in the Making Music Sticker Adventure, they will receive 15,00 Dice Rolls, Cash, and a Disco Mr. M token.

Players who finish the entire Makes Music sticker collection twice will earn 20,000 Dice Rolls, Cash, and a Golden Disco Token.

For those brave enough to complete the collection three times, they will receive 30,000 Dice Rolls and Cash.

Related: Is Monopoly GO Down, Having Server Issues, or Other Problems?

Special Collection Rewards for the Monopoly Go Making Music Sticker Adventure

In addition to the top prizes, and smaller rewards for finishing collections, players can also obtain the following special prizes as informed by the Monopoly Wiki:

  • Swingin’ Notes – Jazz Singer Lizzie Emote
  • Boy Band – Vintage Turntable Shield
  • Music Festival – Rockstar Mr. M Token

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get a good supply of dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players need to do Daily Wins, participate in events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Marvel Rivals, with Iron Man in his robotic suit, getting ready to fire.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Road to Stardom Monpoly GO Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Read Article When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?
Monopoly Origins Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Marvel Rivals, with Iron Man in his robotic suit, getting ready to fire.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Road to Stardom Monpoly GO Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Read Article When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?
Monopoly Origins Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Does the New Monopoly GO Album Start & End?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].