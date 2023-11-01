Is Monopoly GO Down, Having Server Issues, or Other Problems?

If you’re wondering whether Monopoly GO is not working, having issues with its servers, or other problems, here’s your answer.

Is Monopoly GO Not Working, Having Issues With Its Servers, or Other Problems?

At the time of writing, a lot of players have been reporting and complaining about problems with Monopoly GO. Right now, not everyone seems to be affected, though, as my game is still loading, though slightly slower than normal. In general, people are noting that the game is crashing, with a common error message popping up that reads “We’re sorry, an error occurred requiring the game to restart.”

Making matters more frustrating, these issues are cropping up at as the “Jungle Jam” event starts and the “Spooky Car Partners” event ends. In the case of the latter, players are unsure if they’ll be able to use up the Wheel tokens that they’ve gotten and thus finish cars and get the great prizes available through that.

Scopely, who is the developer behind Monopoly GO, has not issued any statement on social media as of this article’s writing. However, the company’s list of known errors with the game does seem to include some of what players are describing. That means the company is likely on the case. You can find that list here. You can also check GameBezz for updates on if other players are having problems.

How to Fix Monopoly GO Not Working

If you’re reading this article on Nov. 1, 2023, there’s not a lot you can do. These problems are on the developer’s end, so they’ll have to be fixed by them.

Otherwise, if the game is not working, check any of those links I’ve shared above to make sure Monopoly GO isn’t down. You can also try resetting your phone to see if that helps. Additionally, make sure the game is up-to-date through either the Play Store or the App Store. Having the most recent version will, in most cases, fix these problems if they’re happening. Finally, if all else fails, delete your Monopoly GO app and try re-installing.

Also, and this should go without saying, but check to make sure that if you’re connected to wi-fi that your internet isn’t down or experiencing issues. If problems persist and it seems like no one else is having them, it may be worth checking in to see if there are any cellular outages in your area.

That’s what you need to know about if Monopoly GO is currently not working, having issues with its servers, or other problems. Here’s to hoping you’re able to get back to rolling quickly!