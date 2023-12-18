When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?

The Golden Blitz is an important part of getting stickers in Monopoly GO, so in this article, I’m going to go into when the next one will be. As a heads-up, this article will be updated depending on what changes, so make sure to check back later!

When Will the Next Golden Blitz Be in Monopoly GO?

Right now, the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO is scheduled from 2:00PM ET on Dec. 18 until 4:59AM on Dec. 19, as per the Monopoly GO Wiki. That’s a really short run, but it’s more than enough to get some of the stickers you’ll need for the new “Heartfelt Holidays” album. Combine that with all the stickers you can get from the “Gift Partners” and “Gingerbread Galore” events, and you’ll be in the money.

How to Get Easy Stickers Using Golden Blitz

When a Golden Blitz starts in Monopoly GO, you can tap on the icon and from there trade any gold stickers that you have a duplicate of with one of your friends. There’s generally a limit on the number of trades you can make a day, so keep that in mind, and make sure to take advantage of the event while it’s live.

If you don’t have any friends that play Monopoly GO, I recommend checking out one of the more reputable Discord servers. New Monopoly GO is the one I primarily use, and you can find a lot of trustworthy people there. You do have to be cautious, though, because there are a lot of folks that may try and scam you. Never, ever pay anyone real money for anything in a mobile game like Monopoly GO or give them any more information about yourself than absolutely necessary.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.