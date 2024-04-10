Category:
When Is the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program Livestream?

Father's coming home
HoYoverse excels at building hype using previews and teasers for the next updates and characters, and Genshin Impact is a prime example with their Special Program Livestream. Find out when the next one will be happening and where to watch it.

When Is the Next Genshin Impact Special Program Livestream Happening?

The Genshin Impact 4.6 version livestream will be hosted on April 12th at 5:00 AM PDT or 8:00 AM EST. The official announcement was made through the game’s social media. The livestream will feature a sneak peek of the next version’s banners, areas, and new content.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream
Image via Hoyoverse

Titled “Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades,” the newest update is finally bringing Arlecchino, the Knave from the Fatui Harbingers, as a playable character. Father has been one of the most awaited characters since her first appearance in the A Winter Night’s Lazzo trailer. Her further appearances in the Fontaine Archon Quest only contributed to that.

She joins the roster as another playable Fatui like her children Lyney and Lynette did earlier in the 4.x cycle. Speaking of them, Lyney is implied to be one of the rerun characters in this version. It would make perfect sense, as he hasn’t been around for a while and never got his first rerun, either. More info on the actual patch’s content should be revealed during the Genshin Impact livestream.

Where to Watch the Genshin Impact Special Program Livestream?

You can watch the Genshin Impact 4.6 version livestream through the game’s official Twitch channel or its YouTube channel. The whole thing is updated on the YouTube channel later, too, if you miss anything. Alternatively, content creators usually host watch parties for their viewers, so pick your favorite streamer to keep up with everything new in Teyvat.

A new stream usually happens every 40 days (the average patch cycle), so you should always tune back in for new info. We always get those time-limited Primogem codes on top of that, so that’s a plus!

Genshin Impact
