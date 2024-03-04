Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish: What Is It & Is It Worth It?

The Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish is a brand-new thing to spend your hard-earned wishes on, which means a new way to earn characters and weapons. It’s not just new for the patch, either. So, what is Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish, and is it worth it?

What Is Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish?

The Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish is a new banner type that goes alongside the permanent standard banner and the ever-rotating limited banners. However, while it’s similar to all of those, it’s also different enough that it could be confusing. Basically, this banner features six five-star characters – this time around, that’s Eula, Mona, Albedo, Klee, Diluc, and Jean, along with 11 different weapons to choose from, which is a lot.

Interestingly, the characters are a mix of limited and standard banner characters, but many would argue that Klee, Eula, and Albedo are a little weaker than some of the new five stars. The weapons, on the other hand, are all standard banner weapons, except for the Song of Broken Pines, which is Eula’s weapon, and two others. Beacon of the Reed Sea belongs to Dehya, who is now a standard banner character, and Hunter’s Path belongs to Tighnari, who is also a standard banner character. Neither of these weapons has appeared on a banner since the introduction of their characters, though, so it’s a nice chance to get them.

The way this banner works is that you can choose the character or weapon you want, and then you wish as usual. The hard pity, which is when you’ll be guaranteed a new five-star, is still 90, though. If you don’t win the character or weapon you want the first time around, you’ll get them on the next five-star pull. That’s thanks to the Fate Point system, with you only needing one Fate Point to get the character or item and getting one Fate Point if you don’t get the thing you want. If you do lose, though, you’ll get a different character if you were aiming for a character or a different weapon if you were aiming for a weapon.

Rather upsettingly, while pity will carry over when this banner rotates, your Fate Points won’t. That means that you should avoid wishing on this banner unless you’ve got enough wishes to guarantee two five stars.

Is Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish Worth It?

Genshin Impact has two types of wishing currency. Acquiant Fate is used for the standard banner and is largely avoided as a result. Intertwined Fate is the one that gets you the limited banner characters and weapons, so it’s generally the one people go for.

If Chronicled Wish used Acquiant Fate, we actually think it’d be a pretty good addition to the system and a nice way to turn those sometimes useless wishes into something you really want. Unfortunately, it uses Intertwined Fate, which means you’ll be choosing between the limited banner characters or the ones on this banner, which is not ideal.

On top of that, it’s a real shame that the Fate Points don’t carry over. Knowing that you can still lose is a big enough stress, but knowing that if you do lose, you’ll have to keep wishing on that banner until you potentially hit another 90 wishes is rough. That means that when the Chronicled Wish is introduced, you’ll need a maximum of 180 wishes to get the character or weapon you want once. If you want to get more than one thing, that doubles it every single time, meaning if you wanted to get Eula and her weapon, you’d need 360 wishes, and you’ll also need to do all of those wishes before it rotates.

It’s not a bad system overall, but with a few tweaks, we think it could be a lot better. It’d also be nice if the pity was lower and the chances were generally better, but hey, that’s probably not going to happen. The two changes we’d love to see are that the Chronicled Wish moves over to using Acquaint Fates and that the Fate Points carry over between banners, but those seem unlikely at this point.

And that’s what Genshin Impact 4.5 Chronicled Wish is and whether it’s worth it.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.