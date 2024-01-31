The best Gaming teams in Genshin Impact allow you to use this character’s impressive leaping skills to dole out damage from above and decimate everything in front of you. If you want to make sure you’re getting the most out of this new four-star, then you’re in the right place.

Best Gaming Teams in Genshin Impact

Gaming is a plunge attack main DPS unit. That means that you’re going to want to surround him with support units and off-field DPS units. It also means that Xianyun is a perfect partner for him because she not only heals the entire team but also boosts the damage of all plunging attacks, making Gaming hit like a truck hitting you with a separate truck. Don’t think too hard about how that would work – just enjoy how much damage that can be.

As with all units in the game, the best Gaming teams in Genshin Impact also work very well with Furina as long as you have a good team-wide healer, which means someone like Xianyun, Jean, or even Mika. Furina works well because she not only buffs the damage of your team by sickening amounts but also applies amazing off-field damage with the Hydro element, which means that Gaming’s plunge attacks will trigger the vaporize reaction and boost his damage even more. It’s safe to say that a team like this would be one of the best ones in the game that uses a four-star character as the main damage dealer.

Alongside those units, you can also use a mix of other support and sub-DPS units. Bennet is a great choice because he not only offers healing but also a huge attack buff. Plus, if you’ve got Bennet at C6, he not only boosts Pyro damage but also infuses your normal attacks with Pyro, which can be a nice damage buff for Gaming and also a nice excuse to use his rather cool normal attacks, which you won’t always want to use otherwise.

Your best Gaming teams in Genshin Impact could also go for someone like Chevreuse, who offers some fun buffs for Pyro and Electro teams, but it’s not going to be as effective. Then, you can mix in whatever sub-DPS units you want, like Yae Miko, Fischl, Rosaria, and Xingqiu. Gaming is a pretty easy-to-support character, but he will definitely shine the most if you’ve also got Xianyun and Furina. You don’t need them to make him worthwhile, but they’ll help him hit as hard as he possibly can.

And those are the best Gaming teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.