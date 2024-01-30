The best Xianyun teams in Genshin Impact let you make the most of this exciting new healer and buffer and use her skills to rain down blows from above. Of course, you’ll want to do that to the best of not just your own ability but hers, so let’s get into it.

Best Xianyun Teams in Genshin Impact

With Xianyun allowing characters to jump a little higher and deal massive plunge attack damage, she suits those who have a high plunge attack multiplier and those in elements with good reactions, like melt and vaporize. Aside from that, you’ll want other characters who can offer buffs as well, and ideally, one off-field DPS who can provide the right element for the job.

For other supports, your best options for the best Xianyun teams in Genshin Impact are Bennet and Furina. Not only do they both offer big buffs, but Bennet can also function as a secondary healer as well. It’s not really a necessary aspect of his kit, with Xianyun doing so much healing, but it’s a good bonus. Plus, they also allow for a bit of Pyro application from Bennet, and Furina is an absurdly powerful Hydro sub-DPS, too. Combine these three with the right DPS unit, and you’re chilling.

In terms of the DPS characters you’ll want to use, the most obvious ones are Hu Tao and Xiao, both of whom have good multipliers in general and only get stronger with Xianyun’s support. Xiao especially fits as his whole thing is plunge attacks anyway, and matching him up with Xianyun, Faruzan, and Bennet allows for a team that generates a lot of energy and a huge amount of damage, too.

However, they’re not the only ones that can work. Gaming is a new four-star character that’s built to work with plunge attacks and is also a Pyro character, so they work well with Furina and even characters like Xinqiu, Rosaria, and Yelan. Just jump and hit things for big damage. The final notable character is a big one, though, as it’s a five-star character from the standard banner that a lot of us have but most of us don’t use: Diluc.

Dliuc is a Pyro greatsword user who quite simply has one of the highest plunge damage multipliers in the game. Combine him with Furina, Xianyun, and Bennet, and you’ve got everything you need to hit for over 100k damage every time you do a plunging attack.

And those are the best Xianyun teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.