The 5-Star Electro Archon Raiden Shogun is one hell of a character in Genshin Impact. Not only is she the Electro Archon but she’s even one of the weekly boss fights — and a very cool boss fight at that. When it comes to her actual power as a character she’s still amazing, but she definitely needs the right kind of team to get the most out of. Here are some of the best team comps to use Raiden Shogun in that’ll have you smashing through even the Spiral Abyss.

Best Raiden Shogun Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Raiden National Team Comp

Raiden | Xiangling | Xingqiu | Bennett

The Raiden National team has been around since Raiden Shogun released as a character in Genshin Impact. To this day it’s still one of the most powerful and widely used teams that can consistently full clear the Spiral Abyss. You’ll want to build your Raiden for Burst DPS for this team comp so that she can get the most damage off field with her Skill as well as on field with her Burst.

With Xiangling and Xingqiu also on the team, it becomes a powerful cycle of Skills and Bursts as you rotate through each character. All three of them have strong off-field DPS that interact nicely to generate damage and elemental reactions. Raiden’s Electro aura will constantly damage enemies and apply Electro. Xiangling deals massive Pyro damage off field with both her Skill and Burst. If you use Xingqiu’s Burst to deal massive Hyrdo damage with auto attacks after setting up Xiangling and then swap in to Raiden you’ll be able to attack and trigger Vaporize and Overload reactions all over the place.

Bennett is the final key to the team as he brings both the healing and the buffs. All of that is tied to his Burst so make sure he has plenty of Energy Recharge so he can use it often. His Burst creates a fiery circle that rapidly heals but also buffs attack damage massively. Xiangling is able to snapshot this attack buff which means she can use her skills and swap out and they’ll retain the boosted damage even while she’s off field.

It’s a super strong team that only needs the one 5-Star character in Raiden to build. The rest of the team are easy to obtain and build 4-Star characters, which makes it a really good choice for most players.

Raiden Overload Team Comp

Raiden | Kujou Sara | Kazuha | Bennett

For something a little different yet just as powerful as the National team we have the Raiden Overload comp. Kujou Sara is a really cool 4-Star Electro character that typically features on Raiden Shogun banners. This is for a good reason as Sara has some of the best synergy in the game with Raiden thanks to her excellent buffs that happen to work exceptionally well with characters who have high Burst damage and like to swap in and out.

Raiden perfectly fits the bill there and can easily snapshot Kujou Sara’s buffs to make full use of the extra damage. This will translate into extra damage with her Skill as well as her Burst which is where all of her damage comes from anyway. This team also features the 5-Star Anemo character Kazuha who brings high quality enemy grouping and powerful resistance shred and Elemental Swirling into the mix.

Make sure you use Raiden’s Skill and Bennett’s Burst before using Kazuha’s Burst so that he has easy access to both Electro and Pyro on field to Swirl together and unleash elemental reactions all over the place. This team has a super high full Spiral Abyss clearing rate. If you don’t have Kazuha you can substitute him out for Sucrose and it will still work pretty nicely.

That covers two of the absolute best Raiden Shogun team comps in Genshin Impact. Both of these teams are extremely strong and fully capable of 36 star clearing the Spiral Abyss consistently. They’re also fun and satisfying to play which is a nice bonus as well.