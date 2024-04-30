Soul Eater Resonance Promo Image
Image via @Zedalith
Soul Eater Resonance Codes (May 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 10:23 am

Updated: April 30, 2024

Checked for codes!

If you want to experience immersive combat on Roblox, try Soul Eater: Resonance. Become a Weapon or a Meister, upgrade your skills to the max, and show everyone else what you’ve got. Use Soul Eater: Resonance codes for Spins, stat resets, and other valuable resources before they expire.

All Soul Eater Resonance Codes List

Soul Eater Resonance Codes (Working)

  • tygooglencelina: Use for 30 Spins
  • ironfist: Use for 10 Spins
  • speedyninja: Use for 10 Spins
  • resetmystats: Use for a Stat Reset

Soul Eater Resonance Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Soul Eater Resonance

Redeeming Soul Eater: Resonance codes is a straightforward procedure. Follow our instructions below to grab goodies immediately:

How to redeem codes in Soul Eater Resonance
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Soul Eater: Resonance on Roblox.
  2. Click the ticket icon at the top of your screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code Here pop-up text box.
  4. Click the Submit button to grab your rewards!

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games with freebies, visit our lists of Kaizen codes and Project Bankai 3 codes here on The Escapist!

