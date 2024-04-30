Soul Eater Resonance Codes (May 2024)

Updated: April 30, 2024
If you want to experience immersive combat on Roblox, try Soul Eater: Resonance. Become a Weapon or a Meister, upgrade your skills to the max, and show everyone else what you’ve got. Use Soul Eater: Resonance codes for Spins, stat resets, and other valuable resources before they expire.
All Soul Eater Resonance Codes List
Soul Eater Resonance Codes (Working)
- tygooglencelina: Use for 30 Spins
- ironfist: Use for 10 Spins
- speedyninja: Use for 10 Spins
- resetmystats: Use for a Stat Reset
Soul Eater Resonance Codes (Expired)
How to Redeem Codes in Soul Eater Resonance
Redeeming Soul Eater: Resonance codes is a straightforward procedure. Follow our instructions below to grab goodies immediately:
- Launch Soul Eater: Resonance on Roblox.
- Click the ticket icon at the top of your screen.
- Insert a code from our list into the Enter Code Here pop-up text box.
- Click the Submit button to grab your rewards!
