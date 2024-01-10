Raiden Shogun is the 5 Star Electro Archon character in Genshin Impact. She’s an iconic character from the main story and a powerful addition to many teams. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best Raiden Shogun build in Genshin Impact.

Best Raiden Shogun Build in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun is one of the most powerful Electro characters currently available in Genshin Impact. She can provide excellent off-field Electro application and damage to enemies. When using her on the field, she has access to really nice damage through the use of her Burst as well. One of her biggest benefits is the huge amount of Energy that she can generate for the team while her Skill is active. She makes teams that like to use their Bursts a lot really work a whole lot better!

Best Artifact Sets for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun has two distinct team types that she fits into that require very different builds. Her main use is as a Burst DPS and off-field Electro applicator and battery. You’ll be using this style of build with her 90% of the time. With this build, you’ll want to use a 4 piece Emblem of Severed Fate on her. This will give Raiden Shogun increased Energy Recharge %, as well as an effect that boosts her Burst Damage, which is amazing. You really can’t get better than this set for her!

The only time you’d want to build Raiden Shogun differently is if you’re planning to use her with any Dendro teammates. In a Hyperbloom or Quickbloom team, where she’ll be triggering a lot of reactions, you’ll actually want to build her full Elemental Mastery. This makes her best artifact the 4-piece Gilded Dreams set that serves as a large boost to Elemental Mastery, which works perfectly in Bloom-based teams.

Best Artifact Stats for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

In terms of Artifact stats, you’ll want to get these main implicit stats for her Burst DPS build:

Sands – Attack % or Energy Recharge %, depending on which you can find with better sub-stats.

Attack % or Energy Recharge %, depending on which you can find with better sub-stats. Goblet – Electro Damage % Bonus is best in this slot, or you can use Attack % while looking for Electro Damage.

Electro Damage % Bonus is best in this slot, or you can use Attack % while looking for Electro Damage. Circlet – Crit Damage or Crit Rate % are your best options here. If you’re close to 50% Crit Rate from your sub-stats and Weapon, then definitely go for Crit Damage %.

For sub stats for the Burst DPS build, you’ll want to prioritize the following: Energy Recharge -> Crit Rate % -> Crit Damage % -> Attack % -> Elemental Mastery -> Flat Attack.

If you’re using her for a Bloom team, it’s nice and simple. You’ll just want Elemental Mastery for all three main stats. For the sub-stats, you’ll want to prioritize the following: Elemental Mastery -> Energy Recharge -> Attack % -> Crit Rate and Crit Damage %.

Best Weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

For Raiden Shogun’s Burst DPS build, you have a few great Weapon choices. Her signature 5-Star weapon, Engulfing Lightning, is one of those amazing weapons that is really strong to have on her. It, of course, isn’t easy to pull, and you should only do so if you’re absolutely sure you want to spend wishes on it. It converts Energy Recharge stats over to Attack %, which means Raiden can stack as much Energy Recharge as she can get for rapid Bursts but still have huge Attack Damage.

For most players, it won’t be worth going for her weapon, but there are some really good alternatives you can use. The Catch is a free 4-Star Polearm you can earn through Fishing. It’s a really powerful option that adds a ton of Energy Recharge and Attack stats, which is amazing. The main downside is that you have to do quite a lot of the fishing to get it. It’s by far her best 4-Star option, though, so it may be worth powering through to max it out!

If you don’t want to grind for The Catch, then you could also consider using any other 5-Star Polearm you’ve got available, as they all make great stat sticks on her. Otherwise, your next best option will be to use the 4-Star Wave Breaker’s Fin or Lithic Spear. These are both excellent options for her but do fall behind the other choices mentioned earlier!

If you’re playing her Bloom team build, then you’ll simply want to use whichever Elemental Mastery weapon that you have access to. The Staff of Scarlet Sands or Ballard of the Fjords are the best options to look out for to maximize Elemental Mastery but still add Crit stats.

That’s how you can build yourself the most powerful Raiden Shogun for any of her main team comps in Genshin Impact. She’s an amazing character being the Electro Archon, and her gameplay certainly doesn’t disappoint, especially if you use this build!