All Voice Actors and Their Characters in Hades 2

Hades 2 is here, bringing with it some truly memorable characters. But which voice actors bring these mythological beings to life? Here are all the voice actors/cast and their characters in Hades 2.

All Cast and Their Characters in Hades 2

Judy Alice Lee as Melinoé

Melinoé is the daughter of Hades and the sister of Zagreus, the previous game’s protagonist, who is out to dispatch Chronos, who’s imprisoned her father. She’s voiced by Judy Alice Lee, who you may recognize as Yunifi from Unicorn Overlord. She also voices Echo in the game.

Amelia Tyler as Hecate

The Goddess of Witchcraft, Hecate is a newcomer to the series and serves as a mentor of sorts to Melinoé. Even if you don’t recognize her voice, chances are you’ll know who voice actress Amelia Tyler is. Tyler is the famed narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3, giving voice to all those horrible things you did in-game.

Logan Cunningham as Chronos

In the Titan of Time, Chronos is the father of Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon, and, up until now, he’s been safely locked away. But after breaking out and capturing Hades, he’s become the sequel’s big bad. He’s voiced by Logan Cunningham, who also voices Hades, Poseidon, and others, returning from the last game. You may have also heard him as Logan in the point-and-click adventure Unavowed.

Asa Butterfield as Icarus

The name Asa Butterfield may sound familiar because he’s a reasonably well-known English actor who made his debut in the grim The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, and here he plays Icarus. Why? It’s almost certainly because he expressed admiration for the original game’s voice acting, so getting him on board was likely easy.

There are a host of other voice actors featured in the game, who you may well recognize from other movies or shows. Odysseus actor Jason Marnocha, like Judy Alice Lee, cropped up in Unicorn Overlord, for example.

Full List of Hades 2’s Voice Cast

Melinoé & Echo – Judy Alice Lee

Hecate – Amelia Tyler

Chronos, Hades, Poseidon, Polyphemus, Homer, & Charon – Logan Cunningham

Dora & Scylla – Erin Yvette

Nemesis – Becca Q. Co

Odysseus – Jason Marnocha

Moros – Sterling Sulieman

Eris – Brianna Bryan

Schelemeus, Narcissus, & Additional Voices – Darren Korb

Selene – Sarah Grayson

Artemis – Jamie Landrum

Hermes – Andrew Marks

Arachne – Shelby Heather

Apollo – Colin Ryan

Medea – Tara Langella

Circe – Hannah Whiteoak

Hypnos & Additional Voices – Greg Kasavin

Icarus – Asa Butterfield

Demeter – Laila Berzins

Hestia – Cerris Morgan Moyer

Zeus & Chaos – Peter Canavese

Aphrodite – Courtney Vineys

Hephaestus – Dave B. Mitchell

Hera – Josette Eales

Heracles – Matthew Waterson

Given the game is in early access, more roles could be added later, but for now, those are all voice actors/cast and their characters in Hades 2.

Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

