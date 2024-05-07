Melinoe in Hades, a stern-faced girl with chalk white skin and blonde hair.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Voice Actors and Their Characters in Hades 2

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 7, 2024 02:22 pm

Hades 2 is here, bringing with it some truly memorable characters. But which voice actors bring these mythological beings to life? Here are all the voice actors/cast and their characters in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

All Cast and Their Characters in Hades 2

Judy Alice Lee as Melinoé

Melinoé is the daughter of Hades and the sister of Zagreus, the previous game’s protagonist, who is out to dispatch Chronos, who’s imprisoned her father. She’s voiced by Judy Alice Lee, who you may recognize as Yunifi from Unicorn Overlord. She also voices Echo in the game.

Amelia Tyler as Hecate

The Goddess of Witchcraft, Hecate is a newcomer to the series and serves as a mentor of sorts to Melinoé. Even if you don’t recognize her voice, chances are you’ll know who voice actress Amelia Tyler is. Tyler is the famed narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3, giving voice to all those horrible things you did in-game.

Logan Cunningham as Chronos

In the Titan of Time, Chronos is the father of Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon, and, up until now, he’s been safely locked away. But after breaking out and capturing Hades, he’s become the sequel’s big bad. He’s voiced by Logan Cunningham, who also voices Hades, Poseidon, and others, returning from the last game. You may have also heard him as Logan in the point-and-click adventure Unavowed.

Asa Butterfield as Icarus

The name Asa Butterfield may sound familiar because he’s a reasonably well-known English actor who made his debut in the grim The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, and here he plays Icarus. Why? It’s almost certainly because he expressed admiration for the original game’s voice acting, so getting him on board was likely easy.

There are a host of other voice actors featured in the game, who you may well recognize from other movies or shows. Odysseus actor Jason Marnocha, like Judy Alice Lee, cropped up in Unicorn Overlord, for example.

Full List of Hades 2’s Voice Cast

Melinoé & Echo – Judy Alice Lee
Hecate – Amelia Tyler
Chronos, Hades, Poseidon, Polyphemus, Homer, & Charon – Logan Cunningham
Dora & Scylla – Erin Yvette
Nemesis – Becca Q. Co
Odysseus – Jason Marnocha
Moros – Sterling Sulieman
Eris – Brianna Bryan
Schelemeus, Narcissus, & Additional Voices – Darren Korb
Selene – Sarah Grayson
Artemis – Jamie Landrum
Hermes – Andrew Marks
Arachne – Shelby Heather
Apollo – Colin Ryan
Medea – Tara Langella
Circe – Hannah Whiteoak
Hypnos & Additional Voices – Greg Kasavin
Icarus – Asa Butterfield
Demeter – Laila Berzins
Hestia – Cerris Morgan Moyer
Zeus & Chaos – Peter Canavese
Aphrodite – Courtney Vineys
Hephaestus – Dave B. Mitchell
Hera – Josette Eales
Heracles – Matthew Waterson

Given the game is in early access, more roles could be added later, but for now, those are all voice actors/cast and their characters in Hades 2.

Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Post Tag:
Hades II
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is the My Hero Academia Manga Ending?
Deku and other student heroes in My Hero Academia
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Is the My Hero Academia Manga Ending?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 7, 2024
Read Article How to Beat Scylla in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Beat Scylla in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 7, 2024
Read Article How to Assign Workers at a Settlement in Fallout 4
Assign Workers in Fallout 4
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Assign Workers at a Settlement in Fallout 4
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is the My Hero Academia Manga Ending?
Deku and other student heroes in My Hero Academia
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Guides
Guides
Is the My Hero Academia Manga Ending?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 7, 2024
Read Article How to Beat Scylla in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Beat Scylla in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 7, 2024
Read Article How to Assign Workers at a Settlement in Fallout 4
Assign Workers in Fallout 4
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Assign Workers at a Settlement in Fallout 4
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 7, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.