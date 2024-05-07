All Voice Actors and Their Characters in Hades 2

Hades 2 is here, bringing with it some truly memorable characters. But which voice actors bring these mythological beings to life? Here are all the voice actors/cast and their characters in Hades 2.
All Cast and Their Characters in Hades 2
Judy Alice Lee as Melinoé
Melinoé is the daughter of Hades and the sister of Zagreus, the previous game’s protagonist, who is out to dispatch Chronos, who’s imprisoned her father. She’s voiced by Judy Alice Lee, who you may recognize as Yunifi from Unicorn Overlord. She also voices Echo in the game.
Amelia Tyler as Hecate
The Goddess of Witchcraft, Hecate is a newcomer to the series and serves as a mentor of sorts to Melinoé. Even if you don’t recognize her voice, chances are you’ll know who voice actress Amelia Tyler is. Tyler is the famed narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3, giving voice to all those horrible things you did in-game.
Logan Cunningham as Chronos
In the Titan of Time, Chronos is the father of Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon, and, up until now, he’s been safely locked away. But after breaking out and capturing Hades, he’s become the sequel’s big bad. He’s voiced by Logan Cunningham, who also voices Hades, Poseidon, and others, returning from the last game. You may have also heard him as Logan in the point-and-click adventure Unavowed.
Asa Butterfield as Icarus
The name Asa Butterfield may sound familiar because he’s a reasonably well-known English actor who made his debut in the grim The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, and here he plays Icarus. Why? It’s almost certainly because he expressed admiration for the original game’s voice acting, so getting him on board was likely easy.
There are a host of other voice actors featured in the game, who you may well recognize from other movies or shows. Odysseus actor Jason Marnocha, like Judy Alice Lee, cropped up in Unicorn Overlord, for example.
Full List of Hades 2’s Voice Cast
Melinoé & Echo – Judy Alice Lee
Hecate – Amelia Tyler
Chronos, Hades, Poseidon, Polyphemus, Homer, & Charon – Logan Cunningham
Dora & Scylla – Erin Yvette
Nemesis – Becca Q. Co
Odysseus – Jason Marnocha
Moros – Sterling Sulieman
Eris – Brianna Bryan
Schelemeus, Narcissus, & Additional Voices – Darren Korb
Selene – Sarah Grayson
Artemis – Jamie Landrum
Hermes – Andrew Marks
Arachne – Shelby Heather
Apollo – Colin Ryan
Medea – Tara Langella
Circe – Hannah Whiteoak
Hypnos & Additional Voices – Greg Kasavin
Icarus – Asa Butterfield
Demeter – Laila Berzins
Hestia – Cerris Morgan Moyer
Zeus & Chaos – Peter Canavese
Aphrodite – Courtney Vineys
Hephaestus – Dave B. Mitchell
Hera – Josette Eales
Heracles – Matthew Waterson
Given the game is in early access, more roles could be added later, but for now, those are all voice actors/cast and their characters in Hades 2.
Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.