How to Unlock Carlo Cart and Forsake Victory in Favor of Sightseeing in Vampire Survivors

Have you been playing Vampire Survivors and thought, “This game could really use a go-karting stage”? Well, apparently developer Poncle has because they added exactly that in the most recent update. Here’s how to unlock Carlo Cart and solve its “forsake victory in favor of sightseeing” riddle in Vampire Survivors.

How to Unlock Carlo Cart in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Carlo Cart in Vampire Survivors, you need to deal 25,120 damage with the train in the Laborratory stage. Once you start a run in Laborratory, head down to the train tracks running horizontally beneath the starting platform. Walk along the tracks, and you’ll find levers every few feet. Push any one of these levers by walking over it to the right, and you’ll summon a train to wipe out anything unfortunate enough to stand in its path.

Dealing enough damage with the train to unlock Carlo Cart should be easy enough. As long as you’re walking along the train tracks, you’ll constantly find levers to summon the train, and enemies will regularly swarm onto the tracks, oblivious of your hit-and-run tactics. But if you’re struggling, try to increase enemy density by using passive items like the Skull O’Maniac and Torrona’s Box.

You’ll know if you’ve done enough damage and unlocked Carlo Cart if you exit the stage and an achievement box pops up on the results screen. And once you’ve unlocked Carlo Cart, you’ll discover a new riddle for a hidden character: “forsake victory in favor of sightseeing in Carlo Cart.”

How to Forsake Victory in Favor of Sightseeing in Vampire Survivors’ Carlo Cart Stage

To solve the “forsake victory in favor of sightseeing” riddle in Vampire Survivors, you need to move left on the Carlo Cart stage. Carlo Cart is a very narrow stage compared to others, and it will constantly loop as you speed around in a cart. Push the cart leftward for about two to three minutes instead of going along with the flow of the stage, and you’ll eventually be greeted by several Tri-Anchors (three-headed dragons) circling a coffin. Defeat all of the Tri-Anchors and then pass over the coffin to solve the “forsake victory” riddle and unlock a new character: Gyoruntin.

That’s it for how to unlock the Carlo Cart stage in Vampire Survivors and solve the “forsake victory” riddle. For more Vampire Survivors, check out our guide on the new Santa Javelin weapon.

Vampire Survivors is available now on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Android and iOS devices.

