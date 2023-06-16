Best Kazuha Build for Genshin Impact

We’re now halfway through patch 3.7 in Genshin Impact and that means the second batch of limited character and weapon banners are now live. That means the 5-star Anemo badass Kaedehara Kazuha and his signature 5-star weapon Freedom Sworn Sword are now available to pull for with your hard earned wishes—and well worth it if you have any saved up! If you manage to acquire Kazuha, here’s how best to build him.

Best Way to Build Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kazuha is widely regarded as the best 5-star support character in Genshin Impact, with some players even arguing he is the best 5-star Character overall. His weapon is also considered to be top tier for most other support characters who can use a sword. In most situations, Kazuha is built as a support, but he still deals quite a bit damage because he’s strong as hell. Seriously though, his ability to group enemies is fantastic and his ultimate gives you incredibly powerful Anemo swirls, which can trigger big damage elemental reactions. For this reason, we want to focus on Elemental Mastery to drive the swirl and elemental reaction damage as well as Energy Recharge to enable this to be done often.

Weapons

Freedom Sworn Sword is Kazuha’s signature 5-star weapon and certainly his best in-slot choice, offering the highest possible Elemental Mastery among the swords in Genshin Impact. It really brings out Kazuha’s maximum potential. That’s not the only benefit of this weapon though; its passive ability buffs Kazuha’s teammates’ damage as well, which is amazing!

If you don’t have the wishes to try for his 5-star option, he also has some excellent 4-star options. If you have access to Xiphos’ Moonlight, that’s the next best weapon for Kazuha. Its Energy Recharge is fantastic, allowing Kazuha to utilize his abilities often to keep the team buffed and the damage rolling. Xiphos’ Moonlight is harder to come by though, so Favonius Sword is a solid alternative and can be used to a similar effect. Lastly, the Iron Sting is another great option and it’s craftable, making it easy for players to access. It’s a 4-star Elemental Mastery sword, so its function is similar to the Freedom Sworn Sword, just not quite as powerful.

Artifacts

Artifacts are simple for Kazuha. You’ll want to run a 4-piece set of Viridescent Venerer Artifacts 99% of the time for the incredibly effective Elemental Resistance shred that the set provides. This set allows both Kazuha and his team to output significantly more damage.

Artifact Stats & Energy Recharge

Kazuha needs plenty of Energy to thrive, so you’ll need to keep that in mind when it comes to gearing. Being able to use his ultimate consistently can be the difference between a useful Kazuha and an absolutely game-changing Kazuha. You’ll want around 190% Energy Recharge on Kazuha if he’s the solo Anemo character on the team or 170% if he or another character is using a Favonius Sword. If you have two Anemo characters on the team, it drops down to around 130% or about 105% with a Favonius Sword user on the team.

For Artifact stats, keep in mind the level of Energy Recharge you’ll need to hit when choosing from the pieces you have available. For Artifacts with main stats, choose Energy Recharge on your Sands or Elemental Mastery if you have enough Energy Recharge from other sources. For Goblet and Circlet, you always want to use Elemental Mastery as your main stats.

Substats for Artifacts in order of priority are Energy Recharge > Elemental Mastery > Attack % > Crit Stats. You can move Crit Rate above Attack if you are using the Favonius Sword on Kazuha, as you’ll need to be hitting Crits with him to trigger the effects of the sword.

That’s the best way to build Kazuha to be the most effective support to your teams in Genshin Impact. He’s an outstanding character and can be used in just about any situation to great effect with this build. Now that you know how to build him, it’s time to get started on grinding the materials you need to get him built!