This best Sucrose Build guide for Genshin Impact isn’t going to help you learn about sugar; it’s going to help you maximize the potential of this mighty four-star Anemo character. So, let’s get into how you can power up this character.

Best Sucrose Build Guide in Genshin Impact

Sucrose is an Anemo catalyst user, so she can constantly deal with Anemo damage, which means she can constantly swirl elements and, thanks to the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, shred the elemental resistance of your enemies. Not only that, but because her attacks have range, she’s an incredible driver for a lot of teams.

Outside of just her normal attacks, Sucrose’s elemental skill calls in a cool wind spirit to deal Anemo damage in an AoE, but will also suck enemies toward the center before launching lighter enemies into the air. This is an amazing way to keep light enemies grouped up, which makes them a lot easier to deal with. Her elemental burst summons a large wind spirit that will basically do the same thing, but repeatedly over a short amount of time.

Sucrose has impressive passive abilities as well and will actually boost the elemental master of her party members whenever she Swirls an element and also whenever she hits with either her elemental burst or elemental skill. This makes her especially powerful in teams where elemental mastery is important, which we’ll get into.

Best Sucrose Artifacts in Genshin Impact

This isn’t especially surprising, but the best artifact set for Sucrose is the Viridescent Venerer. This is the best set for most Anemo units because it not only boosts Anemo damage in general but also increases swirl damage and then shreds the elemental resistance of any opponents hit by swirls. Basically, if you swirl Pyro with Sucrose, the enemy will have less Pyro resistance than the same with Cryo, Electro, and Hydro.

It’s an absurdly good artifact set that remains one of the best sets in the game despite being released very early on in Genshin Impact‘s life. In terms of stats, you want as much elemental mastery as possible because that will not only boost the damage of your swirls but also allow Sucrose to share more elemental mastery with her team.

Best Sucrose Weapons in Genshin Impact

Sucrose has a few weapon options depending on what you have available to you. Her top weapon is kind of a toss-up between a five-star and four-star option. A Thousand Floating Dreams is technically Nahida’s best weapon, but because of the huge 265 elemental mastery stat and the passive that boosts Sucrose’s damage a bit more, it provides elemental mastery to the team as well.

However, you can do just as well with Sacrifical Fragments. This four-star weapon not only grants up to 221 elemental mastery but also allows you to automatically reset the cooldown of your elemental skill when it hits someone. It’s a percentage chance, and it has a cooldown on it, but being able to use your skill more equals more damage, along with more elemental particles for your elemental burst as well.

Best Sucrose Teams in Genshin Impact

Sucrose can fit into any team where you want an Anemo character to support and shred resistances. That means you can use her alongside nearly any team you have that has a Pyro, Cryo, Electro, or Hydro DPS in it that you want to support, and she’ll do a fantastic job, especially if those teams rely on elemental reactions to boost their damage.

However, Surcrose’s best team is a taser team as an on-field driver. The general build of these teams is Sucrose as the on-field character and then a mix of Electro and Hydro characters. You’ll want to use off-field characters for this to get the most out of it. The standard setup is Sucrose, Xingqiu, Beidou, and Fischl for obscene damage, but you can pretty much use any character in those elements to make this team work, and you’ll be able to rip through enemies while electro-charging all of them and constantly dealing damage and doing elemental reactions.

If you’re interested in more Genshin Impact build guides, here’s one for Ayaka.