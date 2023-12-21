If you want the best Ayaka build in Genshin Impact to make the most of this powerful Cryo DPS unit, then good news – you’re about to get it. Ayaka has been a fan favorite since her introduction, and outside of her elegant design, she can dole out absurd damage.

Best Ayaka Build Guide in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka is an incredibly good Cryp sword user who mostly doesn’t really use her sword. Most of her damage actually comes from her burst, which sends out a snowstorm that will travel forward until it hits an enemy and then sit still, just smashing the life out of them at high speed. Combine this with a Hydro attack to freeze the enemy, and you’ve basically won.

Ayaka can also turn into a frozen fog as she dashes, so she can dash over water, but this dash also infuses her normal attacks with Cryo. This means she can use her normal attacks and elemental skill for a little bit more damage, too. It’s also worth using her charged attacks while they’re infused, as they can be a nice supplement to her damage. Her main thing, though, is very much the burst.

Best Ayaka Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Ayaka’s artifacts are incredibly easy to sort out. You want to use the four-piece Blizzard Strayer to give yourself not only bonus Cryo damage but also up to 40% extra crit rate if you’re hitting an enemy that’s frozen. That’s an absurd bonus, and if you’re also running two Cryo units in your team, it means you’ve got a base crit rate of 60% without any artifacts at all.

If you’ve not got a good one of this set, then we’d recommend using two-piece sets made up of Blizzard Strayer, Gladiator, Noblesse Oblige, and anything else that boosts attack in general. Do aim for the Blizzard Strayer set, though, because it’s really going to help her shine in battles, especially when she’s on a freeze team, which just so happens to be where she’s at her best.

Best Ayaka Weapons in Genshin Impact

Ayaka’s best weapon is the mighty Mistsplitter Reforged. This beautiful purple blade grants increased elemental damage bonus (which means it’s actually good on multiple characters, including Keqing) and allows for even more elemental damage bonus if you can earn stacks by doing normal attacks that deal elemental damage, cast your elemental burst, or when you’ve got less than 100% energy.

Outside of that, you can also use Ayato’s weapon, Haran Geppaku Futsu, which also gives an elemental damage bonus but also grants Ayaka boosted normal attack damage. It’s not the best option, but it’s a nice boost over most four-star swords. There’s also Light of Foliar Incision, which does nothing for Ayaka in terms of the passive but does have a massive crit damage substat to boost your damage up.

Best Ayaka Teams in Genshin Impact

Ayaka is at her best when enemies are frozen, which means that she’s at her best when she’s in a freeze team. Freeze teams are very simple to build – all you need is at least one Cryo character, at least one Hydro character, and at least one Anemo character. Naturally, your Cryo character here should be Ayaka, but you can also add in a Cryo sub-dps like Kaeya or a defensive choice like Layla to activate Cryo resonance for that crit rate boost.

In terms of Hydro characters, you can use Mona, Kokomi, Xingqiu, Yelan, Furina, or even Barbara. The point is that people get wet because once they’re wet, you can freeze them. Each option here offers a slightly different role, but the point is there’s at least one Hydro character.

Then, the Anemo role should be held by a character who can group creatures up. As with so many teams in Genshin Impact, you’ll probably want Kazuha here. However, you can also use Venti or Sucrose for a similar effect. Just make sure they’re using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set and swirling cryo to allow you to lower everyone’s resistance to Cryo damage and turn Ayaka’s already obnoxious burst into something even more damaging. You can also use Ayaka in other teams, but we’d basically never recommend doing so.