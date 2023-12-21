Getting the best Navia build in Genshin Impact is of the utmost importance if you want to use this new character. Navia’s been a star since the beginning of Fontaine’s storyline, and players can now use her on their teams. So, here’s the best Navia build guide in Genshin Impact.

Best Navia Build Guide in Genshin Impact

First of all, let’s talk about Navia’s kit. Navia’s main attack comes from her elemental skill, which lets her shoot shards from her umbrella, essentially using it like a shotgun. You’ll deal more damage the more shards hit a single enemy, but the shards also pierce, making it good at wiping out enemies that are grouped tightly. Her elemental skill also gets stronger when you’ve got more stacks of Crystal Shrapnel, which you get by collecting crystallized shards generated when Geo and Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, or Electro interact.

On top of that, using her skill infuses her normal attacks and charged attacks with Geo and gives them more damage, too. Then, her burst creates an area around her that follows her around and causes explosive rounds to rain from the sky onto nearby enemies. It doesn’t do a huge amount of damage, but it generates not only crystallized shards but also Crystal Shrapnel charges for Navia. So, getting the most out of this character is about using all of these things to your advantage.

Best Navia Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Navia’s best artifact set is the new Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods set. This grants an attack boost but also a huge Geo DMG boost while you’ve got a shield granted by the crystallize reaction, which you’ll basically always have thanks to Navia’s abilities. You’ll want to go for an attack sands, a Geo DMG goblet, and a crit circlet, either rate or damage, depending on your substats and weapon.

However, if you’re running Navia with Furina, you can actually do very well with a good Marechaussee Hunter set, which grants increased normal and charged attack damage but, more importantly, basically gives you a 36% crit rate just because you’ve got Furina on your team. Just make sure you’ve got a good team-wide healer like Jean on-side, too.

Related: Best Cyno Build in Genshin Impact

Best Navia Weapons in Genshin Impact

Navia’s best weapon is Verdict, which is a “claymore” in class but is actually a big old axe. Verdict grants increased attack but also grants increased elemental skill damage when anyone in the party picks up a crystallized shard, which you’ll basically constantly be picking up.

If you don’t have that, then any of the other five stars can do alright here, but our best secondary pick is the Serpent Spine, especially if you’ve got it at R5. This weapon grants huge buffs if you’re not getting damaged, so make sure to run Navia with a good shielder if you’re using this weapon to get the most out of it.

Best Navia Teams in Genshin Impact

In terms of teams, Navia is both very flexible and also sort of lost. That’s because her field time can be very low, and even if you’re using her Geo-infused normal attacks, you’ll generally find that short rotations are essential to get the most out of her without downtime. As such, it feels as though we need other characters who need a little bit of time on-field, more in line with characters like Yae Miko.

However, this also means that Navia can fit into a lot of teams just so long as they’ve got Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, or Electro characters in them, and she can grab crystallized shards. That means you can run her in a team doing hyperbloom if you want to.

However, our two favorite teams have her at the forefront. The first of these is Navia, Xiangling, Bennet, and a shielder, who is ideally Zhongli but can be any of them really. This team is built to buff Navia’s damage through the rough and allows you to nip into battle at high speed, with Xiangling’s ultimate attack wiping out everything around you.

If you’ve got Furina, though, we recommend Navia, Furina, Xiangling, and Jean/Mika. This team uses Furina to buff up your damage, Xiangling to let Furina vaporize some of her hits, and then Jean or Mika to not only heal the team for even bigger buffs but also grant increased attack speed (assuming Jean is C2), allowing Navia to do even more Geo-infused normal attacks. Boom!