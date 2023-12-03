Cyno is a really cool 5-Star Electro on-field damage dealer in Genshin Impact. He’s a bit more of a niche character and needs a good build and team comp to work well. Here’s the best way to build out Cyno to deal a ton of damage.

Best Cyno Build in Genshin Impact

The most important thing with Cyno is that he uses a combination of regular attacks and ability boosted attacks. He scales very well with Elemental Mastery which makes him work really well in teams that trigger elemental reactions.

Best Artifact Set for Cyno

Cyno is nice and easy when it comes to choosing his best Artifacts. He wants a 4 piece set of Thundering Fury as it just plain beats out any other combination you can run on him. It provides a ton of damage and reduces the Energy requirements on his abilities for high up-time, which is crucial to his damage.

Best Artifact Stats for Cyno

The main implicit stats that you need on your Artifacts for Cyno are as follows:

Sands – Elemental Mastery

Goblet – Electro Damage

Circlet – Crit Damage

For the sub-stats on the Artifacts you’ll want to look for these in the following order of priority:

Energy Recharge

Crit Damage

Crit Rate

Elemental Mastery

Attack%

These stats will ensure that Cyno is putting out optimal damage across all his teams. He’ll perform particularly well in Quickbloom, Quicken, or Quickburn teams with these stats. You’ll want to make sure you only get enough Energy Recharge to cap it off at around 140% and then move on to focusing on other stats. For Crit Rate, you’d want to aim for around 50% and then focus the rest on getting Crit Damage as high as possible. The rest can go into Elemental Mastery and Attack% for the most optimal setup.

Best Weapon for Cyno

Cyno gets a ton of value out of his signature 5-Star weapon Staff of the Scarlet Sands. It has genuinely good Crit Rate, Elemental Mastery, and Attack damage which are all excellent stat boosters for him. Most people won’t be able to pull this for him though as it’s tough getting what you want off of a weapon banner.

The good news is that with the updated Fontaine Battle Pass, you can get a brilliant 4-Star weapon that is actually really close to his signature in damage performance on him. It’s called the Ballad of the Fjords and even at just the R1 level it will come close to the damage of his 5-Star weapon.

That’s how you can build out Cyno in Genshin Impact to be a real powerhouse on the field. If you have this build going alongside a good team for him, Cyno can be really powerful.