The Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur
Guides
Video Games

Where to Find the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur in Another Crab’s Treasure

It's always the waterfall!
Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 29, 2024

Another Crab’s Treasure has its fair share of bosses, often varying between mandatory, chilling, infuriating, and optional. The Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur falls into that last category, so here’s what you need to do to find it in Another Crab’s Treasure.

How to Find & Beat the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur in Another Crab’s Treasure

The Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur is found at the Expired Grove, next to the Rainbow River teleport point. While you can find it as soon as you first step here, it’s tuned to be fought before Heikea. So, expect an easier challenge the longer you take to fight it.

  • The path to the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • A map to the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur
    Screenshot by The Escapist

After reaching Rainbow River, keep going forward until you reach the sniper crabs next to a small river, where you can see a waterfall in the distance. Deal with them as needed, then start jumping through the cans around the sea in front of said waterfall.

The path to the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur
Screenshot by The Escapist

Go straight through the waterfall in Another Crab’s Treasure, and you should see the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur, waiting for you to engage it. I only found it later in the game, so it gave me little trouble. But it can still give you a good fight if you visit it earlier.

Related: All Bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure

This huge, hungry crab guy fights with a shield, making it hard to deal direct damage. Luckily, each attack also inflicts Balance damage, so it gets easy to knock it out. If you already have Mantis Punch, it deals direct damage to it regardless of the shield. Most of his attacks are simply sweeps in front of it, but it also has a three-hit combo finishing with a big slam.

Kril fighting a boss in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist

The most dangerous attack is his grab, indicated by the red crab symbol above Kril’s head. It is unblockable, so move away ASAP or be ready to take some good damage. It’s not lethal, fortunately. Just like most optional bosses, the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur is a simpler enemy in nature and doesn’t have many different patterns. It shouldn’t take long until you overcome it, as you already did with previous challenges.

Once you finally bring it to its knees, you get awarded a few Umami Crystals and a Fruit Sticker stowaway, which increases the amount of Microplastics you get from regular enemies. Use it to level up quicker and invest even more points on your main stats.

And that’s how to Find and Beat the Curdled Carbonara Connoisseur in Another Crab’s Treasure.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now.

Another Crab's Treasure
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.