Krill against Nephro in Another Crab's Treasure
All Bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure

A crustacean boss gauntlet
Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 28, 2024 11:31 am

Boss fights are always a big event in Soulslike games, and it’s no different in Another Crab’s Treasure. Here are all the main opponents Kril can encounter and beat during his undersea journey in search of his lost shell.

All Bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure Listed

There are 18 bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure, some of which are optional to fight. While you don’t need to fight all of them, there are always some interesting rewards for beating these extra challenges. We also encounter minibosses, but some become regular enemies down the line.

Obviously, the following list contains spoilers, so read at your own risk!

1 – Royal Shellsplitter

Another Crab's Treasure Royal Shellsplitter Knocked
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?Yes
LocationThe Shallows (East, next to the entrance)
Extra infoYou can fight it without finding the first shell, but that’s not recommended.

2 – Nephro, Captain of the Guard

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationThe Shallows (next to the castle)
Extra infoFirst mandatory boss.

3 – Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationSlacktide (in her throne room)
Extra infoUnlocks the Royal Wave Adaptation.

4 – Pagurus, the Ravenous

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationThe Sands Between (entrance)
Extra infoYou can run away from it, but it always comes back chasing you until you properly dispose of it. Gives you a piece of the map.

5 – Diseased Lichenthrope

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationExpired Grove (Grove Entrance)
Extra infoFought on the way to the map piece.

6 – Curled Carbonara Connesseur

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?Yes
LocationExpired Grove (Rainbow River)
Extra infoFound behind a waterfall. Go through the stray bottles, then jump down to fight the boss.

7 – Heikea, Intimidation Crab

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationExpired Grove (Village Gates)
Extra infoGives out a piece of the map.

8 – Grovekeeper Topoda

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?Yes
LocationExpired Grove (Topoda’s Garden)
Extra infoUnlocks the Mantis Punch Adaptation. Also lets you level up your Adaptations.

Related: How to Break Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure

9 – The Consortium

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?Yes
LocationFlotsam Vale (Entering through Expired Grove)
Extra infoBreak an Umami block next to the Oil Drum teleport in the Expired Grove, then follow the way through the hooks until you can reach the shortcut hook at the start of the Grove. Follow the new way you just found to encounter The Consortium. Gives you the Tactical Tentacle Adaptation.

10 – Scuttling Sludge Steamroller

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?Yes
LocationFlotsam Vale (Shipping Port)
Extra infoFound at the center of the platforms next to Shipping Port, right below where the mailbox is.

11 – Ceviche Sisters

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationFlotsam Vale (Next to Shipping Port)
Extra InfoGuards the final map piece. Gives you the Bubble Bullet Adaptation.

12 – Voltai, the Accumulator

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationFlotsam Vale (Mag-Rail Platform)
Extra infoFought at the end of the factory. Gives you the Eelectrocute Adaptation.

13 – Roland, Venture Crabitalist

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationThe Mouth of the Drain
Extra infoFought as part of the story.

14 – Petroch, the False Moon

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationThe Unfathom
Extra infoFight it to retrieve access to teleports. Gives the Snail Sanctum Adaptation.

15 – Inkerton, Crab Hunter

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationThe Unfathom (Sleeping Giant)
Extra InfoFought as part of the story. You fight it early when first entering the Flotsam Vale, but can’t beat him there.

16 – Camtscha, the Bleached King

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationThe Old Ocean (Cracked Throne)
Extra infoTurns into Camtscha, Reborn after beating the first phase.

17 – Praya Dubia, the Ocean’s Agony

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationThe Old Ocean (At Whorl’s End)
Extra infoBecomes Praya Dubia, the Final Scream after beating it. This “battle” consists of just dodging Praya’s attacks as it wears its own life out.

18 – Firth, the Crab Who Stole the Whorl

Kril fighting one of the bosses in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist
Optional?No
LocationTrash Island
Extra infoFinal battle. Has a second phase in Firth, Avatar of Waste.

These are all the bosses you’ll find during your Another Crab’s Treasure playthrough. Not the most daunting lineup ever, but one of the quirkiest (and tastiest, if you’re into sea food). Make sure to keep your fork in good shape for beating these nasty sea fellows.

Another Crab's Treasure
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.