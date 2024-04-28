Boss fights are always a big event in Soulslike games, and it’s no different in Another Crab’s Treasure. Here are all the main opponents Kril can encounter and beat during his undersea journey in search of his lost shell.

All Bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure Listed

There are 18 bosses in Another Crab’s Treasure, some of which are optional to fight. While you don’t need to fight all of them, there are always some interesting rewards for beating these extra challenges. We also encounter minibosses, but some become regular enemies down the line.

Obviously, the following list contains spoilers, so read at your own risk!

1 – Royal Shellsplitter

Optional? Yes Location The Shallows (East, next to the entrance) Extra info You can fight it without finding the first shell, but that’s not recommended.

2 – Nephro, Captain of the Guard

Optional? No Location The Shallows (next to the castle) Extra info First mandatory boss.

3 – Magista, Tyrant of Slacktide

Optional? No Location Slacktide (in her throne room) Extra info Unlocks the Royal Wave Adaptation.

4 – Pagurus, the Ravenous

Optional? No Location The Sands Between (entrance) Extra info You can run away from it, but it always comes back chasing you until you properly dispose of it. Gives you a piece of the map.

5 – Diseased Lichenthrope

Optional? No Location Expired Grove (Grove Entrance) Extra info Fought on the way to the map piece.

6 – Curled Carbonara Connesseur

Optional? Yes Location Expired Grove (Rainbow River) Extra info Found behind a waterfall. Go through the stray bottles, then jump down to fight the boss.

7 – Heikea, Intimidation Crab

Optional? No Location Expired Grove (Village Gates) Extra info Gives out a piece of the map.

8 – Grovekeeper Topoda

Optional? Yes Location Expired Grove (Topoda’s Garden) Extra info Unlocks the Mantis Punch Adaptation. Also lets you level up your Adaptations.

9 – The Consortium

Optional? Yes Location Flotsam Vale (Entering through Expired Grove) Extra info Break an Umami block next to the Oil Drum teleport in the Expired Grove, then follow the way through the hooks until you can reach the shortcut hook at the start of the Grove. Follow the new way you just found to encounter The Consortium. Gives you the Tactical Tentacle Adaptation.

10 – Scuttling Sludge Steamroller

Optional? Yes Location Flotsam Vale (Shipping Port) Extra info Found at the center of the platforms next to Shipping Port, right below where the mailbox is.

11 – Ceviche Sisters

Optional? No Location Flotsam Vale (Next to Shipping Port) Extra Info Guards the final map piece. Gives you the Bubble Bullet Adaptation.

12 – Voltai, the Accumulator

Optional? No Location Flotsam Vale (Mag-Rail Platform) Extra info Fought at the end of the factory. Gives you the Eelectrocute Adaptation.

13 – Roland, Venture Crabitalist

Optional? No Location The Mouth of the Drain Extra info Fought as part of the story.

14 – Petroch, the False Moon

Optional? No Location The Unfathom Extra info Fight it to retrieve access to teleports. Gives the Snail Sanctum Adaptation.

15 – Inkerton, Crab Hunter

Optional? No Location The Unfathom (Sleeping Giant) Extra Info Fought as part of the story. You fight it early when first entering the Flotsam Vale, but can’t beat him there.

16 – Camtscha, the Bleached King

Optional? No Location The Old Ocean (Cracked Throne) Extra info Turns into Camtscha, Reborn after beating the first phase.

17 – Praya Dubia, the Ocean’s Agony

Optional? No Location The Old Ocean (At Whorl’s End) Extra info Becomes Praya Dubia, the Final Scream after beating it. This “battle” consists of just dodging Praya’s attacks as it wears its own life out.

18 – Firth, the Crab Who Stole the Whorl

Optional? No Location Trash Island Extra info Final battle. Has a second phase in Firth, Avatar of Waste.

These are all the bosses you’ll find during your Another Crab’s Treasure playthrough. Not the most daunting lineup ever, but one of the quirkiest (and tastiest, if you’re into sea food). Make sure to keep your fork in good shape for beating these nasty sea fellows.

