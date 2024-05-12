Should You Wake Orla in Honkai: Star Rail?

While revisiting some of the Honkai: Star Rail areas and completing its quests, one may find themselves in a dilemma of deciding whether to wake Orla or not during the Dream Song quest. Here’s what you should choose to do in this very tight situation.

Should You Wake Orla or Let Him Go in Honkai: Star Rail?

In the Dreamflux Reef area of Penacony, you can visit Dr. Blues, who rewards you for finding the area’s Origami Birds. But he also gives you the Dream Song quest if you finish the Penacony Trailblaze Mission “In Our Time”. This mission involves finding out who Dr. Blues truly is, and has a very straightforward path during most of its content. It has mostly simple objectives with no real difficulty involved.

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, during a big climax in its final steps, the Trailblazer is forced to make a choice affecting his future, changing a few aspects of the quest’s conclusion. He remembers his true identity as Orla, and wishes for his “nest”. This desire manifests inside his Emoscape in the form of his deceased companions calling out to him, who desires to go for his “nest”. You have the choice of deciding what to do with him.

Screenshot by The Escapist

What Happens If You Wake Orla Up

If you decide to wake Orla up in Honkai: Start Rail, he reveals that he knows this is all but an illusion, but doesn’t want to wake up either way. But by insisting, you convince him that he should remain in Penacony to honor his friends’ legacy. He wakes up, but decides to continue his identity as Dr. Blues when you call him Orla.

He thanks you for letting him see them again, and the quest concludes with you taking a picture of him alongside all the birds representing the other Dreamweavers. You get the “Unfinished Dream Song” achievement for choosing this ending.

What Happens If You Let Orla Go

If you just let Orla leave, he gently flies to his companions, with his true self lost forever inside himself. He thanks you for letting him be free, and you return to the dreamscape. Dr. Blues doesn’t remember a thing about his past as Orla, and all that’s left is this simple origami bird. However, his bird family still shows up for that same group picture.

Events go the same way, but you get the “Just Leave” achievement instead, showing your decision to let him go. Rewards for the quest are the same, so you’re free to pick whichever you want. Future Dr.Blues interactions will be slightly different depending on which option you pick, both reflecting Orla’s final destination.

Screenshot by The Escapist

I chose to let Orla go, as this was his final wish. His friends’ true stories have already been recorded by you, so they won’t be lost to time. While the game seemingly wishes for you to wake him up, I went with his alternative path, as different choices and achievements are always interesting to have.

And these are the differences between choosing to wake up Orla or letting him go in Honkai: Star Rail.

