How to Break Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure

During his long journey in search of his missing home in Another Crab’s Treasure, Kril encounters various purple blocks, which appear to be breakable somehow. They are indeed, as long as you complete a small detour first.

Recommended Videos

How to Destroy Purple Umami Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure

You can destroy purple blocks with the Mantis Punch Adaptation. This is obtained from defeating Topoda at Topoda’s Garden in the Expired Grove. You can visit the area once you defeat Heikea and unlock the Village Gates teleport. By heading through the path on the right side, you can eventually reach the Cudled Village, where another teleport awaits you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In this new area, you need to survive the sniper crab’s assault, kill him (he won’t respawn) and unlock a shortcut back to the Village Gates for easier access later. Now back to the main route, there’s a hook ready to be grappled next to the giant lobster enemy waiting right by the gates, which is the path you should follow.

Related: How to Respec in Another Crab’s Treasure

This path can be quite annoying with snipers knocking you down through the air and various enemies in succession, but there are lots of Umami Crystals on the way, as well as some other rare items such as Stainless Resins. The Village Gate teleport will always be there if you fail, so just keep pressing on. When you meet Chitan again for a talk, you know you’re near your goal.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You meet Topoda at the end of the road, the remaining guardian of the Grove. He picks you for an opponent and engages you in a fierce battle. After you finally overcome him, you get rewarded with his main technique, the Mantis Punch. Not only is this one of the most powerful skills in the game, but it can break any purple blocks you see, revealing hidden paths and secrets across the world.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This will, of course, give you some backtracking to do. There were even purple blocks on the way to New Carcinia, after all. But you have plenty of time, so don’t worry. You’ll get a lot of extra health and other resources if you do, so it’s worth your trouble.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more