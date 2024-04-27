Kril standing in front of a large purple block
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Break Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure

One-punch crab
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 11:36 am

During his long journey in search of his missing home in Another Crab’s Treasure, Kril encounters various purple blocks, which appear to be breakable somehow. They are indeed, as long as you complete a small detour first.

Recommended Videos

How to Destroy Purple Umami Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure

You can destroy purple blocks with the Mantis Punch Adaptation. This is obtained from defeating Topoda at Topoda’s Garden in the Expired Grove. You can visit the area once you defeat Heikea and unlock the Village Gates teleport. By heading through the path on the right side, you can eventually reach the Cudled Village, where another teleport awaits you.

Kril finding a path in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist

In this new area, you need to survive the sniper crab’s assault, kill him (he won’t respawn) and unlock a shortcut back to the Village Gates for easier access later. Now back to the main route, there’s a hook ready to be grappled next to the giant lobster enemy waiting right by the gates, which is the path you should follow.

Related: How to Respec in Another Crab’s Treasure

This path can be quite annoying with snipers knocking you down through the air and various enemies in succession, but there are lots of Umami Crystals on the way, as well as some other rare items such as Stainless Resins. The Village Gate teleport will always be there if you fail, so just keep pressing on. When you meet Chitan again for a talk, you know you’re near your goal.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You meet Topoda at the end of the road, the remaining guardian of the Grove. He picks you for an opponent and engages you in a fierce battle. After you finally overcome him, you get rewarded with his main technique, the Mantis Punch. Not only is this one of the most powerful skills in the game, but it can break any purple blocks you see, revealing hidden paths and secrets across the world.

Kril using the Mantis Punch in one of the many purple blocks in Another Crab's Treasure
Screenshot by The Escapist

This will, of course, give you some backtracking to do. There were even purple blocks on the way to New Carcinia, after all. But you have plenty of time, so don’t worry. You’ll get a lot of extra health and other resources if you do, so it’s worth your trouble.

Post Tag:
Another Crab's Treasure
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best High Round Strategy for Cursed Lands of Lavernock in Sker Ritual
Sker Ritual Cursed Lands of Lavernock Official Screenshot
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best High Round Strategy for Cursed Lands of Lavernock in Sker Ritual
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How to Improve FPS in Manor Lords: Best Graphics Settings
a noble person riding a horse, overlooking a grassy landscape.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Improve FPS in Manor Lords: Best Graphics Settings
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Clock Tower Door Code Solution in Stellar Blade
Clock Tower in Stellar Blade
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Clock Tower Door Code Solution in Stellar Blade
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best High Round Strategy for Cursed Lands of Lavernock in Sker Ritual
Sker Ritual Cursed Lands of Lavernock Official Screenshot
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best High Round Strategy for Cursed Lands of Lavernock in Sker Ritual
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely Apr 27, 2024
Read Article How to Improve FPS in Manor Lords: Best Graphics Settings
a noble person riding a horse, overlooking a grassy landscape.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Improve FPS in Manor Lords: Best Graphics Settings
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 27, 2024
Read Article Clock Tower Door Code Solution in Stellar Blade
Clock Tower in Stellar Blade
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Clock Tower Door Code Solution in Stellar Blade
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 27, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.