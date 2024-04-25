How to Respec in Another Crab’s Treasure

Your build is your bread and butter in Another Crab’s Treasure, but mistakes happen to the best of crabs. If you’re looking for an easy way to fully respec your stats, here’s what you need to do.

How to Reset Your Skills in Another Crab’s Treasure

Resetting your base stats, skills, or Adaptations in Another Crab’s Treasure requires one Shark Egg. These can be obtained from various sources throughout the game. The easiest is through the Prawn Shop in New Carcinia. They cost 2000 Microplastics each and can be used only once, so make the right choices this time!

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, the way you reset each of these different build aspects varies, and they’re also unlocked at different points of the game.

How to Respec Stats in Another Crab’s Treasure

Your base stats can be reset directly from any Moon Snail Shell you find, in the Level Up screen. The option becomes available once you complete the Treasure Map in the city by visiting various locations, so it’s not immediately available. You get all of your spent Microplastics back and can now use them more wisely.

How to Respec Skills in Another Crab’s Treasure

Screenshot by The Escapist

Skills can be reset with the Ancient Moon Snail in the Moon Snail Cave. Your Umami Crystals spent in your build will be immediately refunded, and you can choose a different path. The area is unlocked early in the game, and it’s marked as an Important Location.

How to Respec Adaptations in Another Crab’s Treasure

Screenshot by The Escapist

Similarly, Adaptations can be reset with Grovekeeper Topoda at Topoda’s Garden. This is made available after defeating him at the end of the Expired Grove. All of your Adaptations will be reset back to Level 1, and you get Umami Crystals equivalent to all of their previously upgraded levels.

You can keep resetting as long as you have enough Shark Eggs. They are limited in quantity, though. But fortunately, when it comes to stats, you can increase them in other ways such as collecting Bloodstar Limbs.

