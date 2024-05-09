How To Farm Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise

If you’re looking to start drawing for new characters in Solo Leveling: Arise, you’re going to need some Essence Stones. Thankfully, if you play your cards right, you can get your hands on plenty of them for free.

How To Get Free Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of Essence Stones quickly, you’ll need to make sure that you’re in the grindset to do so. Let’s learn how we can get plenty of stones quickly and easily in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Complete Missions And Mission Objectives

Screenshot by The Escapist

One of the easiest ways to get plenty of Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise is by partaking in missions of all types. No matter if you’re playing through standard Chapters, Side Missions, or even Encore Missions, you’ll earn a fair number of Essence Stones.

Each mission, whether it’s one with combat or just dialogue, will give you at least 50 Essence Stones. Completing the Mission Objectives will grant you an additional 15 per completed objective. 95 Stones per mission means you’ll need to ace around 27 missions to get 10 draws, which can be done in around an hour.

Check Your Codex and Achievements

Screenshot by The Escapist

Be sure to check out your Achievements menu alongside the Codex. Earning new weapons, items and even Hunters can grant you with more Essence Stones that you can use to Draw. Not only can you earn plenty of Essence Stones this way, but you can also obtain plenty of Coins and Custom Draw Tickets by checking these menus out.

If you notice a Red Dot next to Achievements or Codex, be sure to jump in and check out what you’ve got waiting for you. It could be the final push that you need to get that x10 Pick to get an SR character or Weapon.

Take Part In Different Game Modes Often

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll also have a great chance to get more Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise if you check out all of the additional content that the game has to offer. Not only do you have the standard story mode, but you’ve got Gates to deal with, Encore Missions, Hunter Archives, and everything in between. Be sure to add some variety to your next session and check these modes out so you can get all the Stones you need.

And that’s everything you need to know about earning plenty of Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise. Make sure you’re ready to start putting for Cha Hae-In, and see what you’ll need to do to reroll if you don’t like your account.

Solo Leveling: Arise is available now on PC and mobile devices.

