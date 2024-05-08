Should You Pull for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise? Answered

Cha Hae-In is one of the most popular characters in Solo Leveling, so it’s only natural that Netmarble would want to include her in their gacha game. If you’re wondering whether you should pull for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise, here’s what you need to know.

Is Cha Hae-In Worth It in Solo Leveling Arise?

The short answer is, yes. Cha Hae-In has quickly proven to be a very strong single-target DPS character in Solo Leveling Arise, and if you manage to get her for your account, you’ll be setting yourself up for a very good start to the game.

The long answer is that while Cha Hae-In is excellent, she’s not quite the best character you can get in the game. That honor still goes to Choi Jong-Un, who is hands down the best DPS character, as well as Min Byung-Gu, who’s the best support on the roster right now.

Choi Jong-Un gives you access to really powerful AoE skills, while Min Byung-Gu is a fantastic buffer who can support your party in all situations. Both these characters are versatile options for any party setup, and while Cha Hae-In is very powerful, she’s just slightly less versatile and a bit harder to slot into any party composition you can think of. This isn’t to say that she’s difficult to make use of — she’s not — but if we’re being nitpicky, then we’ll have to rank her just a bit lower the other two.

Cha Hae-In’s Kit Explained

Cha Hae-In’s moveset in Solo Leveling Arise is very centered around critical hit rate and knockdown. Here’s a full rundown of her skills:

Skill Effect Swift Sword (Basic Attack) Hae-In attacks the enemy by swinging her sword quickly. Deals Light elemental damage.

Stage 1: 200% of Hae-In’s Attack

Stage 2: 212% of Hae-In’s Attack

Stage 3: 227% of Hae-In’s Attack Sword Dance (Core Attack) Hae-In performs a series of slashes at incredible speed. Deals Light elemental damage. Upon final hit, inflicts the Airborne effect.

Damage: 1,086% of the user’s Attack The Dancer (Basic Skill) Hae-In attacks by charging in and stabbing the target. Deals Light elemental damage. When the user lands a critical hit, it applies the Waltz of the Sword effect. When this skill is used, it applies the Dancer effect.

Waltz of the Sword: The Dancer can be used an infinite number of times while the effect is active.

The Dancer: The user’s Attack and critical hit damage increase by 8% (stacking up to three times). Sword of Light (Basic Skill) Hae-In slashes the enemy continuously with a large sword of light, then finishes the combination with a powerful strike. Deals Light elemental damage. Upon final hit, it knocks down the target. Damage to targets inflicted with the Brand effect increases by 15%. Applies the Unrecoverable effect to targets when this skill hits. Light Strike (Support Skill) Hae-In attacks the enemy by unleashing a powerful downward slash with her Sword of Light. Deals Light elemental damage. When this skill hits, it knocks down the target. When this skill hits, it applies the Unrecoverable and Brand effects. Rampant of Light (QTE Skill) Hae-In approaches the enemy quickly and launches them into the air. Afterward, she attacks the enemy with a large slash with her Sword of Light. Deals Light elemental damage. When this skill hits, it inflicts the Airborne effect. When this skill hits, it applies the Brand effect. Light of the End (Ultimate Skill) Hae-In takes a mighty swing at the enemy with a sword imbued with the power of light. Deals Light elemental damage. When this skill hits, it inflicts the Airborne effect. When attacking a Branded target, damage is increased by 30%.

As you can see, the goal with Hae-In is to keep increasing her critical hit rate, while also Branding enemies and knocking them down at the same time. Her kit culminates in her Ultimate Skill, where she’s able to deal additional damage to Branded foes. She works best against single targets and bosses, where her damage output can really shine.

If you’re planning on rerolling your account, then Cha Hae-In is definitely a strong target to go for.

