Solo Leveling Arise Reroll Guide

It’s inevitable. If you’re hardcore about your gacha games, you’re gonna want to make sure you have the best possible start to your journey even if that process ends up taking hours. Here’s a full guide to rerolling your account in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to Reroll in Solo Leveling Arise on Mobile

The reroll process for Solo Leveling Arise is slightly different for mobile and PC players, and we’ll go over both methods in this article. If you’re playing on mobile, the good news is that the process is very painless and doesn’t take all that much time at all. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of what that process looks like.

Boot up the game on your iOS or Android device. Choose the Sign In as Guest option. Play through the game and beat the tutorial, which is the end of chapter 2. Claim your login rewards, achievement rewards, codex rewards, and pre-registration rewards. Head to the Selection Draw banners and pull on it. If you didn’t get the characters you want, go to the Options menu and choose Account Settings, then choose Reset Account. Log in as a guest again and repeat the process.

The first time you play through Solo Leveling Arise, you’ll have to go through the tutorial which will take around 15 to 20 minutes, or even less than that if you’re skipping the cutscenes. However, once you’ve beaten the tutorial once and reset your account, you’ll have the option of skipping the tutorial entirely, allowing you to go straight to the Selection Draw banners.

Just make sure you’ve chosen the Sign In as Guest option, or the Reset Account option will not appear in the menu.

Once you’ve gotten the draws you want, remember to bind your account in the Options menu. You can bind it to your Google or Apple account, or your email address. One final thing to note is that emulators will not work, so you have to do this on your mobile device.

How to Reroll on PC

If you’re playing Solo Leveling Arise on PC, the reroll process is a lot more annoying and involves you having to create multiple email addresses for it to work. Here’s what you need to do:

Boot up the game on PC. Choose to sign in with an email address. Play through the game and beat the tutorial. Claim your login rewards, achievement rewards, codex rewards, and pre-registration rewards. Head to the Selection Draw banners and pull on it. If you didn’t get the characters you want, log out of the game. On the main menu screen, log in with a new email address to repeat the process.

The silver lining is that similar to the reroll process on mobile, you do not need to play through the tutorial again once you’ve beaten it once. Even if you log in with a new email address, you’ll get the option to skip the tutorial to go straight to the gacha draws. The downside is that you do need to create new email addresses for each reroll, which is why I recommend doing this on your mobile device first, binding the account, then continuing to play on PC once you have the draws you want.

Best Reroll Targets in Solo Leveling

Finally, let’s talk about who you should actually try to target for your rerolls in Solo Leveling Arise. All of the SSR characters currently available in the game are excellent, and you can’t really go wrong with any of them. But if you’re taking the time to reroll, it might be worth it to try to get two SSRs before you bind your account.

Here are my picks for the best characters you should try to aim for while rerolling:

Min Byung-Gu

Choi Jong-In

Emma Laurent

Seo Jiwoo

In my opinion, Min Byung-Gu and Choi Jong-In are the big ones to go for and if you get either of them — even if you only end up with one SSR — then that account is worth keeping. Min Byung-Gu is one of the best supports in the game, with Lee Joohee being pretty much your only other option for healing, and she’s just not great at all.

On the other hand, Choi Jong-In is hands down the best DPS character in Solo Leveling Arise right now, so if you do manage to roll him, keep that account. Do note, however, that he’s on the featured banner, which means you need to roll him with Essence Stones.

Emma Laurent and Seo Jiwoo are also extremely solid picks, with the former being a fantastic all-rounder character who can buff while also dealing high damage. Seo Jiwoo is great for guard-breaking, and should be considered for a lot of solo target fights or boss fights.

Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on Solo Leveling Arise, including a stats guide for Sung Jinwoo, and our list of in-game codes that gets updated daily.

