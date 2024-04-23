Solo Leveling Arise Stats Guide: Best Stats for Sung Jinwoo

Solo Leveling Arise might seem like a pretty straightforward game at first blush, but there’s quite a bit to delve into, and you want to make sure you get your build just right. Here’s everything you need to know about how stats work in Solo Leveling Arise.

What Do Stats Do in Solo Leveling Arise?

You might think that just gaining levels is the main way of getting more powerful in Solo Leveling Arise, and you’d be right to a certain extent. However, each time you level up, you also gain stat points that you can allocate to five different stats for Sung Jinwoo. Here’s a quick rundown of what each stat does:

Stat Effect Strength Increases Sung Jinwoo’s physical attack and damage output. Perception Increases your damage cap, which in turn determines how much damage you can do. Agility Increases your chances of landing a Critical Hit and dealing Critical Damage. Intelligence Increases your maximum MP and also reduces skill cooldown times. Vitality Increases your HP and Defense.

Each of these stats plays a vital role in how you build Sung Jinwoo, and will also drastically affect how he performs in combat. However, not all stats should be prioritized equally, and yes, it is absolutely possible to screw up your build and leave Jinwoo doing way less damage than he should at any given point in time.

Best Stats to Prioritize for Sung Jinwoo

Hands down the best stats you need to prioritize for Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise are Perception and Strength. In fact, I’d recommend just focusing on getting these two up as much as possible in the early game to set yourself up for success for the later stages.

As mentioned previously, Perception raises your damage cap, which is very important if you want your damage output to be able to keep up with your level gains. Next, put some points into Strength to increase his physical attack, and you may also want to consider putting some points into Agility to increase his chances of landing crits.

Intelligence and Vitality are very low priority stats as Solo Leveling Arise really favors high damage output over magic and defensive maneuvers. It might be tempting to put some points into Intelligence in favor of keeping Jinwoo in line with the story and lore, but trust me, pumping Perception and Strength will pay dividends in the long run.

How to Get and Use Attribute Points

Each time you level up in Solo Leveling Arise, you’ll get some attribute points which can then be put towards any of the five stats in the game. To use them, bring up the menu and click on Sung Jinwoo. Then, click on the yellow icon in the middle of his stats on the left side of the screen, and allocate your points accordingly.

After you’ve made your selections, confirm it, and you’re all set.

How to Reset AP

The good news is that even if you’ve messed up your build, you can reset all of your AP to try again. Click on the Reset button at the bottom of the screen, and you can pay an amount of gold to get all your AP back. You will then able to allocate them again.

Keep in mind, however, that the price will increase the more AP you’ve invested, so you still need to be smart about allocation.

And that’s everything you need to know about how stats work in Solo Leveling Arise. Before you go, be sure to check out our codes list as well to make sure you’re getting all the freebies you need to help you on your journey.

