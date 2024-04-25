All Bloodstar Limb Locations in Another Crab’s Treasure

While you can increase your health by purging Microplastics, grabbing all Bloodstar Limb pieces you can find is the optimal way to get tankier in Another Crab’s Treasure. Here’s where you can find all of them in the game.

Where to Find All Bloodstar Limb Pieces in Another Crab’s Treasure

There are 25 Bloodstar Limb pieces scattered around the seas in Another Crab’s Treasure. Collecting 5 of them immediately increases Kril’s maximum health by a large amount. The amount is equivalent to five VIT upgrades, which allows you to spec some more points into more offensive stats and not feel too fragile. You can find them in any order.

1 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Save Verne from the crabs attacking him in his sandcastle to get it as a reward.

2 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next to the central Moon Snail Shell. Head to the red flip-flops at the center and you’ll see it guarded by a few crabs.

3 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

It is also next to the central Moon Snail Shell. Climb the platforms beside the shell to get in the hook’s range. Use it to reach the Limb.

4 – Moonsnail Caves

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Found on the way to the mini-boss fight. It’s impossible to miss.

5 – The Shallows (East)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Use the hook to reach a higher level area in the Shallows filled with royal guards and crab enemies. Defeat them all and climb to the top of the tower to find it in a chest.

6 – The Shallows (Slacktide)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once the castle is destroyed, head through the climbing path southwest from the Moon Snail Shell. After many jumping puzzles, you’ll find a treasure containing the Limb on the top.

7, 8 and 9 – New Carcinia (Prawn Shop)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Buy them from the Prawn Shop once the Treasure Hunt begins for 2,500, 5,000, and 9,000 Microplastics each (13,500 total).

10 – The Sands Between (Central Vista)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Found amidst the Sands Between, around the central-east area.

11 – The Sands Between (Central Vista)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head to the extreme west side of the sands. It is guarded by several crabs, including one with a valve on its back.

12 – The Sands Between (Flotsam Runoff)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

In the small village next to the Flotsam Vale entrance. Under the exact same spot where a Stainless Relic can be found later.

13 – Expired Grove (Village)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside one of the houses in the village portion of the Expired Grove (where you must avoid and kill the sniper crab).

14 – Expired Grove (Grove Entrance)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you learn Mantis Punch from Topoda, return to Grove Entrance and head west until you see a punchable block. Destroy it with the Adaptation to reveal a passage containing the Limb.

15 – Flotsam Valley (Company Town)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

On the way to the center of the area, as soon as you leave the save point. Two big fish will jump on you when you step on it.

16 – Flotsam Vale (Shopping Port)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

After beating the Ceviche Sisters, you’ll see a switch on your way out. It brings down the platform with the Bloodstar Limb next to the central zone (where you fight the Scuttling Sludge Steamroller boss).

17 – Flotsam Vale (Mag-Rail Platform)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Before you reach the Mag-Rail Platform save point inside the factory, turn left instead of right to find it guarded by a few powerful box crabs.

18 – The Sands Between (Secluded Ridge)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Defeat the big hammer lobsters next to the Secluded Ridge teleport to get this Limb.

19 – The Sands Between (Secluded Ridge)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Requires Eelectrocute. Head to the Secluded Ridge teleport and use it on the metal crab to pull a bridge so you can cross the other side. There’s a giant lobster waiting for you, and beating it gives you a free Limb.

20 – The Unfathom

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you reach the locked shortcut door with a green LED lantern in front of it, start heading East until you find a cliff in a darker path. You’ll find the Limb at the end of the path, after jumping through a few cliffs.

21 – The Unfathom

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you meet Konche again in front of the red LED lights, turn directly south from the locked entrance until you find the drains that levitate you into the air. The Bloodstar Limb is found at the end of the drains’ path before you unlock the previously mentioned shortcut door.

22 – The Unfathom (Luminous Respite)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

After reaching the Luminous Respite teleport, keep heading forward until you meet and defeat two more giant crabs. The Limb is found inside a small cave, surrounded by smaller crabs.

23 – The Old Ocean (Fragmented Viaduct)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

It is visible after jumping down from the viaduct. It is hard to miss, as you’re forced to pass right by its side.

24 – The Old Ocean (Carcinia, The Bleached City)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Jump down from the bridge slightly past the City Gates teleport to find it on the ground.

25 – The Old Ocean (Lookout Tower)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Found inside the elevator room, right before the throne stairs, on the middle pillar. No enemies in particular guard it, but there are lots of crabs around the place.

Finding all Bloodstar Limbs will give you a huge health boost, making investing too much into Vit not really necessary in the longer run. RES or pure ATK will be a better call as soon as you get past the initial stages.

