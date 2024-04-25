All Bloodstar Limb Locations in Another Crab’s Treasure

While you can increase your health by purging Microplastics, grabbing all Bloodstar Limb pieces you can find is the optimal way to get tankier in Another Crab’s Treasure. Here’s where you can find all of them in the game.
- Where to Find All Bloodstar Limb Pieces in Another Crab’s Treasure
- 1 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)
- 2 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)
- 3 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)
- 4 – Moonsnail Caves
- 5 – The Shallows (East)
- 6 – The Shallows (Slacktide)
- 7, 8 and 9 – New Carcinia (Prawn Shop)
- 10 – The Sands Between (Central Vista)
- 11 – The Sands Between (Central Vista)
- 12 – The Sands Between (Flotsam Runoff)
- 13 – Expired Grove (Village)
- 14 – Expired Grove (Grove Entrance)
- 15 – Flotsam Valley (Company Town)
- 16 – Flotsam Vale (Shopping Port)
- 17 – Flotsam Vale (Mag-Rail Platform)
- 18 – The Sands Between (Secluded Ridge)
- 19 – The Sands Between (Secluded Ridge)
- 20 – The Unfathom
- 21 – The Unfathom
- 22 – The Unfathom (Luminous Respite)
- 23 – The Old Ocean (Fragmented Viaduct)
- 24 – The Old Ocean (Carcinia, The Bleached City)
- 25 – The Old Ocean (Lookout Tower)
There are 25 Bloodstar Limb pieces scattered around the seas in Another Crab’s Treasure. Collecting 5 of them immediately increases Kril’s maximum health by a large amount. The amount is equivalent to five VIT upgrades, which allows you to spec some more points into more offensive stats and not feel too fragile. You can find them in any order.
1 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)
Save Verne from the crabs attacking him in his sandcastle to get it as a reward.
2 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)
Next to the central Moon Snail Shell. Head to the red flip-flops at the center and you’ll see it guarded by a few crabs.
3 – The Shallows (Central Shallows)
It is also next to the central Moon Snail Shell. Climb the platforms beside the shell to get in the hook’s range. Use it to reach the Limb.
4 – Moonsnail Caves
Found on the way to the mini-boss fight. It’s impossible to miss.
5 – The Shallows (East)
Use the hook to reach a higher level area in the Shallows filled with royal guards and crab enemies. Defeat them all and climb to the top of the tower to find it in a chest.
6 – The Shallows (Slacktide)
Once the castle is destroyed, head through the climbing path southwest from the Moon Snail Shell. After many jumping puzzles, you’ll find a treasure containing the Limb on the top.
7, 8 and 9 – New Carcinia (Prawn Shop)
Buy them from the Prawn Shop once the Treasure Hunt begins for 2,500, 5,000, and 9,000 Microplastics each (13,500 total).
10 – The Sands Between (Central Vista)
Found amidst the Sands Between, around the central-east area.
11 – The Sands Between (Central Vista)
Head to the extreme west side of the sands. It is guarded by several crabs, including one with a valve on its back.
12 – The Sands Between (Flotsam Runoff)
In the small village next to the Flotsam Vale entrance. Under the exact same spot where a Stainless Relic can be found later.
13 – Expired Grove (Village)
Inside one of the houses in the village portion of the Expired Grove (where you must avoid and kill the sniper crab).
14 – Expired Grove (Grove Entrance)
Once you learn Mantis Punch from Topoda, return to Grove Entrance and head west until you see a punchable block. Destroy it with the Adaptation to reveal a passage containing the Limb.
15 – Flotsam Valley (Company Town)
On the way to the center of the area, as soon as you leave the save point. Two big fish will jump on you when you step on it.
16 – Flotsam Vale (Shopping Port)
After beating the Ceviche Sisters, you’ll see a switch on your way out. It brings down the platform with the Bloodstar Limb next to the central zone (where you fight the Scuttling Sludge Steamroller boss).
17 – Flotsam Vale (Mag-Rail Platform)
Before you reach the Mag-Rail Platform save point inside the factory, turn left instead of right to find it guarded by a few powerful box crabs.
18 – The Sands Between (Secluded Ridge)
Defeat the big hammer lobsters next to the Secluded Ridge teleport to get this Limb.
19 – The Sands Between (Secluded Ridge)
Requires Eelectrocute. Head to the Secluded Ridge teleport and use it on the metal crab to pull a bridge so you can cross the other side. There’s a giant lobster waiting for you, and beating it gives you a free Limb.
20 – The Unfathom
Once you reach the locked shortcut door with a green LED lantern in front of it, start heading East until you find a cliff in a darker path. You’ll find the Limb at the end of the path, after jumping through a few cliffs.
21 – The Unfathom
After you meet Konche again in front of the red LED lights, turn directly south from the locked entrance until you find the drains that levitate you into the air. The Bloodstar Limb is found at the end of the drains’ path before you unlock the previously mentioned shortcut door.
22 – The Unfathom (Luminous Respite)
After reaching the Luminous Respite teleport, keep heading forward until you meet and defeat two more giant crabs. The Limb is found inside a small cave, surrounded by smaller crabs.
23 – The Old Ocean (Fragmented Viaduct)
It is visible after jumping down from the viaduct. It is hard to miss, as you’re forced to pass right by its side.
24 – The Old Ocean (Carcinia, The Bleached City)
Jump down from the bridge slightly past the City Gates teleport to find it on the ground.
25 – The Old Ocean (Lookout Tower)
Found inside the elevator room, right before the throne stairs, on the middle pillar. No enemies in particular guard it, but there are lots of crabs around the place.
Finding all Bloodstar Limbs will give you a huge health boost, making investing too much into Vit not really necessary in the longer run. RES or pure ATK will be a better call as soon as you get past the initial stages.