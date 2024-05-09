How to Get Wool in Hades 2

While not as needed as some other items, Wool is required to unlock certain gameplay aspects of Hades 2. But it takes a while before you can get your hands on this soft material, and it takes a lot of time and dedication.

Where to Find Wool in Hades 2

Wool is obtained by fighting the Cyclops Polyphemus, the first boss in the Surface area. You must first unlock the surface and manage to survive up there by completing a special incantation at the Crossroads. Once you can visit the Surface normally, you can advance through the area and, eventually, meet Polyphemus guarding the way to Mount Olympus.

Polyphemus is a fierce boss with heavy hits and shockwaves that won’t stop coming during the whole fight. Ranged weapons have a certain advantage here, but the Sister Blades and the Moonstone Axe can do quick work of him once you get in the right position. He also summons various annoying enemies during his last phases, so be careful with those.

Screenshot by The Escapist

But if you manage to overcome this challenge, he will fall and give you some Wool for your recipes and incantations. One of the earliest uses of Wool is unlocking The Seer Arcana Card, which gives you two more chances to alter your rewards when choosing rooms or Boons. This is extremely useful when aiming for specific builds that absolutely need that one special Boon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Other recipes and incantations might also need Wool in the future, but since fighting Polyphemus is mandatory whenever trying to sneak into Olympus, chances are that you won’t be running out of it so soon. So bring your best weapon, get ready and kill this Cyclops as many times as you want.

And this is how you get Wool in Hades 2.

