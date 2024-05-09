Wool in Hades 2
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get Wool in Hades 2

As fluffy as you would expect
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: May 9, 2024 02:34 pm

While not as needed as some other items, Wool is required to unlock certain gameplay aspects of Hades 2. But it takes a while before you can get your hands on this soft material, and it takes a lot of time and dedication.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Wool in Hades 2

Wool is obtained by fighting the Cyclops Polyphemus, the first boss in the Surface area. You must first unlock the surface and manage to survive up there by completing a special incantation at the Crossroads. Once you can visit the Surface normally, you can advance through the area and, eventually, meet Polyphemus guarding the way to Mount Olympus.

Polyphemus is a fierce boss with heavy hits and shockwaves that won’t stop coming during the whole fight. Ranged weapons have a certain advantage here, but the Sister Blades and the Moonstone Axe can do quick work of him once you get in the right position. He also summons various annoying enemies during his last phases, so be careful with those.

The cyclops Polyphemus in Hades 2
Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: How to Unlock All Weapons in Hades 2

But if you manage to overcome this challenge, he will fall and give you some Wool for your recipes and incantations. One of the earliest uses of Wool is unlocking The Seer Arcana Card, which gives you two more chances to alter your rewards when choosing rooms or Boons. This is extremely useful when aiming for specific builds that absolutely need that one special Boon.

The arcana cards requiring Wool in Hades 2
Screenshot by The Escapist

Other recipes and incantations might also need Wool in the future, but since fighting Polyphemus is mandatory whenever trying to sneak into Olympus, chances are that you won’t be running out of it so soon. So bring your best weapon, get ready and kill this Cyclops as many times as you want.

And this is how you get Wool in Hades 2.

Post Tag:
Hades II
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Farm Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise
A character surrounded by energy in Solo Leveling. This image is part of an article about how to fix black screen on launch in Solo Leveling: Arise.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Farm Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 9, 2024
Read Article How to Get Thalamus in Hades 2
Thalamus being havested in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Thalamus in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 9, 2024
Read Article How To Farm Custom Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise
Two Custom Draw Characters in Solo Leveling: Arise
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Farm Custom Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Farm Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise
A character surrounded by energy in Solo Leveling. This image is part of an article about how to fix black screen on launch in Solo Leveling: Arise.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Farm Essence Stones in Solo Leveling: Arise
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 9, 2024
Read Article How to Get Thalamus in Hades 2
Thalamus being havested in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Thalamus in Hades 2
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 9, 2024
Read Article How To Farm Custom Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise
Two Custom Draw Characters in Solo Leveling: Arise
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Farm Custom Draw Tickets in Solo Leveling: Arise
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 9, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.