Running through the unlocked doors in Dungeons of Hinterberg in an article detailing how to complete this puzzle in the Abandoned Mines
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How To Solve the 3 Locked Doors Puzzle in the Abandoned Mine in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Get ready to use your newfound magical powers.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 05:09 pm

Puzzle-solving while dungeon-crawling is always fun, but the three locked doors at the start of the Abandoned Mine in Dungeons of Hinterberg might have you scratching your head. Here’s how to solve the three locked door puzzle in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the 3 Locked Doors in the Abandoned Mine in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Luisa pushes a full minecrat down a rail onto a pressure plate in Dungeons of Hinterberg
Screenshot by The Escapist

After coming down into the Abandoned Mine, you’ll need to dispatch a few low-level enemies. After doing so, you’ll find your first big puzzle; figuring out how to open the Abandoned Mine’s three locked doors in Dungeons of Hinterberg. To start, you could push the minecart in the middle forward, which opens up the middle door. This gives us a general idea of how to escape the Abandoned Mine in Dungeons of Hinterberg, but we need two more objects.

Luisa aims a projectile at a mine cart hanging from the cave roof in Dungeons of Hinterberg
Screenshot by The Escapist

From here, you’ll want to aim the minecart that is hanging from the ceiling with your newly found magic powers. Press and hold the RB/R1 button to aim, and release it to send your magic ball and chain toward the tendril holding the Minecart to send it crashing down to the floor. You’ll also spot a treasure chest hanging from the ceiling in a similar fashion, so do the same to this to claim 500 Hinterbucks.

Related: How To Unlock Fast Travel Points in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Luisa stares at the player with two mine carts on the plates behind her, the three-door lock now open
Screenshot by The Escapist

For the final pressure plate, you can look around the room and see that there is no final minecart that you can use, and if you just step on it, it closes up instantly. If only we had a way to keep it magically pressed down, even if it is only for a short period. Well, thankfully, we do have that option; press and hold the LB/L1 button to bring out the magic bomb and drop it right on top of the pressure plate.

As long as you don’t press the LB/L1 button again, you should have no problem running through all three of these previously unlocked gates and getting inside the Abandoned Mine. Congratulations; you solved the three door puzzle in the Abandoned Mine of Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Dungeons of Hinterberg
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.