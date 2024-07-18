How To Solve the 3 Locked Doors Puzzle in the Abandoned Mine in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Puzzle-solving while dungeon-crawling is always fun, but the three locked doors at the start of the Abandoned Mine in Dungeons of Hinterberg might have you scratching your head. Here’s how to solve the three locked door puzzle in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the 3 Locked Doors in the Abandoned Mine in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Screenshot by The Escapist

After coming down into the Abandoned Mine, you’ll need to dispatch a few low-level enemies. After doing so, you’ll find your first big puzzle; figuring out how to open the Abandoned Mine’s three locked doors in Dungeons of Hinterberg. To start, you could push the minecart in the middle forward, which opens up the middle door. This gives us a general idea of how to escape the Abandoned Mine in Dungeons of Hinterberg, but we need two more objects.

Screenshot by The Escapist

From here, you’ll want to aim the minecart that is hanging from the ceiling with your newly found magic powers. Press and hold the RB/R1 button to aim, and release it to send your magic ball and chain toward the tendril holding the Minecart to send it crashing down to the floor. You’ll also spot a treasure chest hanging from the ceiling in a similar fashion, so do the same to this to claim 500 Hinterbucks.

Related: How To Unlock Fast Travel Points in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Screenshot by The Escapist

For the final pressure plate, you can look around the room and see that there is no final minecart that you can use, and if you just step on it, it closes up instantly. If only we had a way to keep it magically pressed down, even if it is only for a short period. Well, thankfully, we do have that option; press and hold the LB/L1 button to bring out the magic bomb and drop it right on top of the pressure plate.

As long as you don’t press the LB/L1 button again, you should have no problem running through all three of these previously unlocked gates and getting inside the Abandoned Mine. Congratulations; you solved the three door puzzle in the Abandoned Mine of Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy