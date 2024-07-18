How To Unlock Fast Travel Points in Dungeons of Hinterberg

After completing the Beginner Dungeon at the start of Dungeons of Hinterberg, the world slowly begins to unfold before you. While Luisa may be capable in combat, she’s not the fastest sprinter. So, here’s how to fast travel in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

How to Fast Travel in Dungeons of Hinterberg

The ability to fast travel first arrives when you make your way to Doberkogel, the first main area that the game has to offer outside of the town of Hinterberg. As you begin making your way around, you should stray as far off the beaten path as possible in search of map sign posts.

While you can access the map at any time by pressing the View Button (or select for the old-school players) on your controller, passing by or interacting with these physical maps in the area will let you fast-travel between different locations that you’ve unlocked. As you continue exploring further into the current zone that you’re in, you’ll begin unlocking even more fast-travel points as you continue your adventure.

As you reach specific points of interest, you may also unlock a new fast-travel location. For example, in the photo above, I unlocked the Eastern Mine Entrance fast travel point after approaching the “Starting Out” mission. After completing this mission, I could instantly travel back to this location to scour the rest of the area for Monster Parts and other valuable items that I could use during my playthrough.

While the Zones that Luisa can explore in the Dungeons of Hinterberg are rather large, the ability to fast travel can reduce the amount of time needed to get back into the exciting dungeons that are spread throughout them. Get ready for an epic adventure, especially now that you know how to fast-travel and unlock more points.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is available to play now.

