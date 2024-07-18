Is the TennoCon 2024 Digital Pack Worth Buying in Warframe?

TennoCon 2024 is right around the corner, and Warframe has a new Digital Pack that may catch your interest. Is this pack worth the price of entry, or is your money better spent elsewhere?

Recommended Videos

What Comes in the TennoCon 2024 Digital Pack in Warframe?

Tennocon 2024 Arthur Floof / Screenshot by The Escapist

Tennocon 2024 Syadana / Screenshot by The Escapist

Tennocon 2024 Display Piece / Screenshot by The Escapist

Tennocon 2024 Emote / Screenshot by The Escapist

Hikou Protokol Hira Skin / Screenshot by The Escapist

Tennocon 2024 Sigil / Screenshot by The Escapist

Tennocon 2024 Glyph / Screenshot by The Escapist

Regal Aya / Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re eager to see the pack’s contents, don’t worry — I’ve got you covered. For those hoping to purchase the TennoCon 2024 Digital Pack, you’ll receive the following items from this $24.99 Digital Package:

TennoCon 2024 Syandana

TennoCon 2024 Glyph

TennoCon 2024 Sigil

TennoCon 2024 Display

TennoCon 2024 Emote

Hikou (includes Weapon Slot and Orokin Catalyst installed)

Protokol Hira Thrown Weapon Skin

Arthur Floof

475 Platinum

1 Regal Aya

Baro Relay Ticket (Baro Relay is open from July 20, 2024 at 11:00 am EST until July 27, 2024 at 11:00 am EST)

With 11 items in this pack, the easy standout for me is the Arthur Floof. It’s just so adorable and looks great in my Orbiter. Since you can place it anywhere you’d like it to be, I just had to toss it right up front so he’s always just hanging out with me before I head out on my next big mission.

How Long Is the TennoCon 2024 Digital Pack Available For?

The TennoCon 2024 Digital Pack is available to purchase until July 26, 2024, making it a limited-time item that players can purchase. If you’re interested in any of the items in the pack, don’t let them slip through your fingers.

Related: The Best Jade Build in Warframe

Is the TennoCon 2024 Digital Pack Worth It?

In my eyes, this pack is an excellent purchase through and through. Putting the math together, you’re receiving quite the value overall, especially considering that 370 Platinum is $19.99, and you’re getting 475 alongside plenty of other goodies. Who can look at that Arthur Fluff and not want to bring it home?

Alongside all of the cosmetic items you receive, the Platinum and Regal Aya are worth it in themselves, plus having access to the Baro Relay is always a fantastic bonus. If you’re a fan or even just a casual Warframe player, you can’t go wrong with this particular pack.

Warframe is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy